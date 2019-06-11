CREEDENCE RELIVED - TRIBUTE TO CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL Come To Grove Theatre

From "Fortunate Son" to "Proud Mary" to "Born on the Bayou" to "Bad Moon Rising" to "Lodi" to "Who'll Stop the Rain," Creedence Relived is a highly faithful tribute to one of America's greatest rock bands, Creedence Clearwater Revival.

The Creedence Relived show is an accurate recreation of a CCR concert of the 1960's. "The top shelf Creedence tribute act in the world..." said the Los Angeles Times. Creedence Relived is the only Creedence tribute act in the country to feature a "John Fogarty" who both plays the lead guitar riffs and sings the lead vocals.

Creedence Relived performs on Friday, September 13th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





