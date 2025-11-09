CASA 0101 Theater to Close Out 25th Anniversary Season with THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CASA 0101 Theater will present DreamWorks The Prince of Egypt: The Musical to close out their current 25th Anniversary Season. The musical will be directed by Rigo Tejeda, produced by Emmanuel Deleague and Abel Alvarado.

The show will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and on Sundays at 3 p.m. for a five-week run, November 22 through December 21, 2025 in the Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater.

THE PRINCE OF EYGPT: THE MUSICAL is based on the Book of Exodus, with songs from the 1998 DreamWorks Animation film of the same name. As the story unfolds audience members will journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, Moses and Ramses, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

"My dream of starting my own theater 25 years ago has flourished successfully over the years to bring us to this point where we are presenting one of the most epic stories of all time on our stage," said Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater Josefina López. "I am so proud of our artistic work and overjoyed. Here’s to the next 25 years!"

The cast includes: Diego Huerta-Gutierrez as Moses; Christopher J Thumé as Ramses; Joslynn Cortes as Tzipporah; Jabriel Daniels as Seti/Jethro; Chrissi Erickson as Miriam; Aiden Ricardo Heredia as Young Aaron; Danielle Johnson as Queen Tuya; Sammy J Kohler as Aaron/Guard; Naledi Miga as Nefertari; Sofia Lopez as Young Miriam/Leah; Tal Toker as Hotep; and Toni Elizabeth White as Yocheved.

The ensemble includes Julian Armaya (also: Guard, Aaron, Seti and Hotep Understudy); Christopher D. Baker (also: Jethro Understudy); Aaron Gibbs (also: Overseer, Priest, Guard, Understudy for Moses and Ramses); Kayleigh Long (also: Keturah, (Dance Captain)); Gabriella Ortiz Emily Ann Pember (also: Tzipporah Understudy); Faith Perez (also: Yocheved and Queen Tuya Understudy); Alyssa Rojas (also: Maid, Miriam Understudy); Joseph Rosales; and Abraxaz Efrain Sanchez Lopez.

The production team for DreamWorks THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL includes: Josefina López, Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage, Producer and Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Abel Alvarado, Producer; Edward Padilla, Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Rigo Tejeda, Director; Gabrielle Maldonado, Music Director; Tonia Possick, Choreographer; Karla Ojeda, Assistant Director; Joaquín Madrid Larrañaga, Stage Manager; César Rentana-Holguín, Set Designer; Alejandro Parra, Lighting Designer; Anthony Storniolo, Projection Designer; Tony Iniguez, Costume Designer; Alejandro Lechuga, Wig Designer; Audrey Szot, Props Master; Jeremy Ocañas, Assistant Set Builder: Angelica Ornelas, Sound Mixer; Itzel Ocampo, Graphic Designer and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Jasmine Morales, Assistant Stage Manager; Jay Guerrero, Assistant Stage Manager; Miguel Angel Delgado, CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; Mark Kraus, CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc., Program; Jorge Villanueva, Facilities Manager; Oscar Basulto, Box Office Manager; Al Aguilar, Production Assistant/Foyer Designer; Claudia Diaz, CASA 0101 Theater Administrative Assistant; Rudy Torres, Production Photographer and Steve Moyer Public Relations, Press Representative.