Broadway in Fresno Announces Vaccination Requirements For Upcoming Performances

Broadway in Fresno has announced its updated health and safety protocols, which will go into effect on September 20.

Proof of full vaccination with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine will be required for entry for all performances. Patrons unable to be vaccinated, including children under 12, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance.

Self-reported vaccination records or test results that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.

All guests who are age 2 and over are required to wear suitable face coverings consistent with CDC guidance (completely covering the nose and mouth and be secured under the chin) while inside at venue, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

Other COVID-19 related health protocols may include (but not limited to) required temperature checks, testing, confirmation of prior travel to restricted areas and/or confirmation of no known symptoms of and exposure to COVID-19. As conditions change, we may need to change our protocols based on public health guidelines and applicable law. If we make changes to our protocols, we will send an update to ticket holders by email, post an update on our social media channels, and update this website.

Any ticket holder who does not follow any of these COVID-19 protocols may be asked to leave the theatre, and their ticket will not be refunded. If you have accessibility questions or need additional assistance related to the venue's COVID-19 policies, please email CustomerService@BroadwayInFresno.com or call us at 888.255.9363 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at https://fresno.broadway.com/health/#audience.