Blue Breeze Band– A Tribute to Motown, Returns to The Grove Theatre
Having performed to a near sell-out crowd when they were here in July, the Blue Breeze Band returns to The Grove Theatre on March 21st at 8:00 pm.
The Blue Breeze Band will put some soul into your evening as they perform their tribute to Motown, R&B, Soul, Funk Jazz and Blues. With powerful vocals and a tight rhythm section, this award-winning band performs hits from Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Commodores, Aretha Franklin, Earth Wind and Fire, Bruno Mars and more.
Tickets are $23, $28 and $33 and may be purchased at the Box office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.