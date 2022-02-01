BWW Interview: Ryan O'Connor Always Bringing A LITTLE Humor into His NIGHT MUSIC & Other Projects

A Los Angeles theatre community favorite Ryan O'Connor dons his directorial hat for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, opening at Greenway Court Theatre February 4th. I had the chance to question Ryan on A LITTLE behind-the-scenes of NIGHT MUSIC, his pandemic past times and his various ties with the L.A. theatre scene.

Thank you for your time for this interview, Ryan!

Hi Gil! It's lovely to get to connect with you after so long!

How appropriate that you're directing A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC now. You and Marissa Jaret Winokur co-hosted A Little New Music's 15th Concert Collaboration at the Catalina Jazz Club in 2017. Are your stars aligning?

Ha, ha! Must be! I remember when Chris Maikish first told me that was going to be the name of their series, we had a chat about how A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC was a favorite of both of ours. I guess it's all full circle!

I've seen you in some hysterical musical parodies throughout the years. What made you want to take on and direct such a serious piece as Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC?

Well, it's exactly because of the question you asked! When I decided a few years ago to make an attempt at directing, I knew I would only be as good as the material I chose and the people I worked with. A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC has the reputation for being a very serious musical because of songs like "Send In the Clowns" and "Every Day A Little Death." But, in many ways, it's actually one of Sondheim's funniest shows. Hal Prince described it as "marshmallows with razor blades" which I think speaks to the intellect of the show, but also the incredible wit of it.

Will you be putting a comedic spin on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC? Or are you adhering to the original production's intent?

I think I approach everything from a place of humor, so I am certain I have probably zeroed in on the jokes a bit more than some civic light opera productions. I have seen very dower productions of this show and I have always thought they missed the point. Sondheim hated the show being called Chekhovian because he didn't think Chekhov lent itself at all to musicalization, but I think that the approach of human experience being the touchstone for comedy is essential to shows like this. I also think that after the past few years, any opportunity to find joy and laughter in the theatre right now is essential. As far as the intent, I am honoring Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's book and music with the devoted zealotry of a purist, but I am also bringing in a concept that helped me identify my point of view on the show from a 2022 perspective and that definitely hasn't been done before.

For those unfamiliar (few) with Stephen Sondheim's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, what would your three-line pitch of it be?

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is about people identifying that the circumstances they chose for themselves are not what they expected them to be and the world around them conspiring to help change them. It's about class, gender, sexuality, show business and romance. It's a romantic farce.

You've done a lot of Los Angeles theatre. Have you worked with any of your A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC cast or creatives before?

I have! I'm so excited about this cast, which includes some of my best friends in the world! Sarah Wolter, who is playing Charlotte, and I grew up together in Arizona and have been doing theatre together since we were teenagers. Catherine Wadkins, who plays Desiree, and I went to Circle In The Square Theatre School together long enough ago that I won't tell you the dates, it would age us. She has never done a musical before. She's known for her work on Arthur Miller plays and serious TV dramas. One time at theatre school she had to sing "Tell Me On A Sunday" for a class and I told her "I'm gonna make you do a musical someday" and... here we are. MANY years later, ha, ha. Ty Deran, who plays Anne, played my love interest in HOME SWEET HOME and has become a sort of muse for me and is a revelation in this show and also ended up choreographing the show beautifully. Amanda Kruger, who plays Henrik, and Tal Fox, who plays an older Fredricka in my concept, and I met at Rockwell doing shows, so it's so fun to get to work with them on something so different. They are both powerhouses and so spectacular in this show. The show is being produced by Knot Free Productions, who gave me my first official directing gig on IN TROUSERS and I met our music director, Anthony Zediker, when we worked together on HBO's Big Little Lies. There's also a slew of new people, every one of which I would absolutely work with again. It's a truly remarkable group of humans.

When have you started rehearsals?

After delaying our production since March of 2020, for obvious reasons, we started rehearsals in November of 2021. We have had a few setbacks and hiccups because of the Omicron surge, but we are now on track to open February 4th with vaxxed and boosted cast and audiences!

What cosmic forces brought you and Greenway Court Theatre together?

I fell in love with the space when I saw Rick Spark's I LOVE LUCY: LIVE there back in the day. It's such a special space that, because of their support from the city, has been able to maintain a high level of quality and discretion about the shows it lets in its space. It's a stunning theater and our show looks SO GOOD in it.

What did you do during lockdown to keep yourself creatively sane and productive?

Well, sane is a relative term, ha, ha! But I took the opportunity, as much as I could, to write some, but also to dig in and revisit (or for the first time) the classic films and literature that inspired other generations. Lots of Turner Classic Movies and biographical audiobooks. It was just me and my dog and Bette Davis and Josephine Baker, ha ha!

You're a self-admitted Elizabeth Taylor fan. Any particular Liz Taylor film you binged on during our quarantine?

Well, I of course revisited her film version of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC which, as we all know, was not great. However, I stand by her casting as a perfect Desiree and Diana Rigg is also incredible in that film. I also spent some quality time with Martha in Virginia Wolfe and Leslie in Giant. But, my favorite is, and always will be, BOOM with her, Richard Burton and Noel Coward.

What did you initially want to be when you grew up: an actor or a director?

An actor, but in hindsight I realize that I just didn't see the other path, which I sort of regret. Not regret. I don't "regret" anything, but I do wish I had realized how fulfilling directing was at a younger age.

I interviewed you years ago for your show VOTE, PRAY, LOVE, in which you mine laughs out of your previous health challenges for inclusion and exposition. Was that easier or harder for you during the last year and a half?

Yeah, that show centered on my weight loss and alcoholism, which obviously have been universal struggles during the pandemic. I recently celebrated six years of sobriety, which I am grateful to say was the best thing about the quarantine and pandemic for me. Zoom meetings and sober friends have become the most constant thing in my life and that just got stronger during this past two years. My weight journey is never-ending. I put on some weight shortly before and into the pandemic, then I lost most of it again. I've found a way, one day at a time, to accept that it's always gonna be a thing for me, and it's also always exactly how it's supposed to be.

Did any audience response at Celebration for VOTE, PRAY, LOVE take you by surprise?

It did. It was the most creatively fulfilling thing that has ever happened to me. It really helped cement for me that by telling a story specifically, honestly and with great detail, it becomes universally relatable. That was a huge lesson for me as someone who longs to be understood by a large variety of people.

You were a field organizer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign for four months. Have you participated in any political campaigns since?

Not as intensely or in any official capacity. I had the option on the Biden campaign, and considered it, but it's a big emotional toll and you have to be all in. I love Joe and am so glad he's our President, but you have to be REALLY fired up about a candidate, like I was for Hillary, for the work to have the impact it needs to have. I would do it again for Kamala or a queer candidate. Never say never!

Now that Rockwell has stopped hosting the fabulous musical parodies I saw you in, where are you exercising your comedic and vocal chops at?

Losing Rockwell was a real blow to our whole community. To quote Joni Mitchell 'You don't know what you've got til it's gone." I know lots of people from that community are working hard to make sure the spirit of it can exist somewhere new. In the meantime, I DO have a new solo show brewing in my head, but we'll see if it comes to life.

After A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC, what's in the near future for Ryan O'Connor?

Well, I hope this show is received well enough that I get to keep trying this directing thing. I really love it and have made it my priority. I'd like to direct a play with a small cast, and I am passionate about new takes on old musicals and developing new ones, so I guess we'll just have to wait and see! Perpetual anticipation!

Thank you again, Ryan! I look forward to experiencing your take on A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC.

Thanks, Gil! So glad you're going to come see the show!