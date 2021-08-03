BARRIO FINO Music Docu-Series Begins This Month

Episodes of the docu-series Barrio Fino begin at 7:00pm on Levitt LA's YouTube Channel.

Barrio Fino is a five-episode docu-series premiering on Levitt LA's YouTube channel beginning Aug 30, 2021. Developed during the pandemic as a collective love letter to the near-and-dear communities surrounding MacArthur Park, each 60-minute episode dives into the music and cultural diversity of Westlake, Koreatown, Historic Filipinotown, the North American Indigenous populations of Los Angeles, and the legacy of Youth & Hip-Hop in the park. Live-streamed and screened at sundown from the rooftop of Walter J. Towers, Barrio Fino features popular live musical performances and creative video segments highlighting the food, fashion, art, and history of these communities with dynamic interviews by community leaders, culture bearers, and artists. Levitt LA co-curated each episode with longstanding collaborators United American Indian Involvement Inc., Asian American eXchange Media, FilAm Arts, Carmelo Alvarez, and Sunset Ecléctico.

MONDAY, AUGUST 30TH

Episode 1 : Natives in the Now

Presented with United American Indian Involvement

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31ST

Episode 2: Gusto a Guatemala

Presented with Sunset Eclectico

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1ST

Episode 3: Koreatown 3.0

Presented with AAX Media

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2ND

Episode 4: The Sixth Element of Hip-Hop

Presented with Carmelo Alvarez

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3RD

Episode 5: A Love Letter to Hi-Fi

Presented with FilAmArts

Marking its 14th season in 2021, Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, a full season of concerts is presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Since 2007, over 500,000 people have gathered in MacArthur Park to enjoy the free concerts, cultural celebrations and multigenerational atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!