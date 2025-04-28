Alex Johnson To Pay Tribute To Art Blakley & The Jazz Messengers At Sierra Madre Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Saxophonist Alex Johnson and his all-star sextet deliver a fiery tribute to jazz and hard bop icon Art Blakey and his famed Jazz Messengers on Friday, May 16, 2025, 8:00 pm, at Sierra Madre Playhouse.

In addition to Johnson, this program of soulful, high-intensity jazz features Nolan Shaheed, trumpet; Lemar Guillary, trombone; Otmaro Ruiz, piano; Jeff Littleton, bass; and Marvin “Smitty” Smith, drums.

Blakey is considered one of jazz's most groundbreaking innovators. His drumming was the heartbeat of jazz, propelling generations of musicians to new creative heights. His influence lives on in this stellar lineup, featuring some of today's most exceptional jazz artists. From blistering horn lines to deep, groove-driven rhythms, Johnson and his group channel the passion, improvisation, and swing that made Blakey a legend.

For tickets ($12-$35) and information, please call 626.355.4318 or visit www.sierramadreplayhouse.org. Sierra Madre Playhouse is located at 87 West Sierra Madre Boulevard, Sierra Madre, CA 91024.

