Actress And Stuntwoman Carrie Bernans Begins Women's History Month On WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast

If there's one word to describe Carrie Bernans (Black Panther), it would be "energetic" and she joins host Patrick Oliver Jones for an enlightening conversation about her constant and busying efforts to improve herself and her career as well as the lives of those around her.

This two-part conversation with Bernans chronicles her journey from a rather meager upbringing, with a single mother who was constantly moving her and her sister in search of a better life, to world travels that led her to learn six different languages. This history of constantly being on the go and learning has given Bernans a rich experience to draw from as an actress and entrepreneur.

The church plays and school musicals of her childhood eventually gave way to on-camera acting and her desire to become a "black girl James Bond." So she was introduced to stunt work and martial arts classes, giving her a whole new set of skills that she "became super in love with that also created careers of themselves." But it certainly took time and her biggest break actually came about quite by accident.

Through social media she began posting her martial arts workouts and stunt trainings, mostly as way to show off the fun she was having with these new physical and creative outlets for her energy. Little did she know that those videos were finding their way to casting and production directors she'd never met or even heard of. "It became a roller coaster ride," says Bernans. "I started working stunts and it gave me more acting opportunities as well."

Carrie Bernans is an award-winning actress, stuntwoman, and producer who is also well-versed in dance, Taekwondo martial arts, and athletics. She speaks six languages, learning Spanish as a child and picking up Mandarin, Chinese, French, Russian, and Latvian in her late teens and early adult years from immersion in these countries. Carrie is most known for her characters Banshee on FOX's Ultimate Tag and Dora Milaje in Marvel's Black Panther and Avengers: End Game as well as performances in The Wolf Family Treasure, SEAL Team, and more.

