AN INSPECTOR CALLS Begins Performances At Greystone Mansion In January 2026

Theatre 40 will present J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls in a limited engagement at Greystone Mansion in Beverly Hills, running January 8–18, 2026. Directed by Cate Caplin and produced for Theatre 40 by David Hunt Stafford, the production will be staged at the historic estate located at 905 Loma Vista Drive, with ample free parking available.

The play follows a family questioned by an inspector after the death of a young woman, gradually revealing each member’s connection to the case and the shifting dynamics within the household. Priestley’s work, which premiered on Broadway in 1947, sits alongside his many stage credits including Dangerous Corner, The Good Companions, Time and the Conways, When We Are Married, and others produced internationally and in the United States.

The cast for Theatre 40’s staging includes Mouchette Van Helsdingen, Katyana Rocker-Cook, Isaac W. Jay, Arezu Tavakoli, David Hunt Stafford, Diana Angelina, Monty Renfrow, Isabella DiBernardino, and Quinn Ruby DeVries.

The creative team comprises Jeff G. Rack (set design), Nick Foran (sound design), Michael Mullen (costume design), Derrick McDaniel (lighting design), Judi Lewin (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Sandra C. (graphic design).

Performances are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:00 p.m., and an additional performance will be offered on Wednesday, January 14 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $75, with reservations available at (310) 364-0535.