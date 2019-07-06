A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM To Feature LGBTQ Storyline at Shakespeare on the Deck

Shakespeare on the Deck's A Midsummer Night's Dream is back featuring an LGBTQIA+ focused storyline. This electrifying and sold out production returns to the DECK- where four runaway lovers go to meet, gender defying fairies dispute, and a group of hard working women rehearse a play. Amongst these unlikely groups runs a mischievous Puck, armed with a wicked sense of humour and love potion capable of making anyone fall for the first person they set eyes upon. What could go wrong?

Staged in this uniquely personal setting, Artistic Director Mikey Mulhearn, promises to invoke and ignite the rowdy spirit of 1605 in this naughty, tender, and transgressive piece. The production features Music by Jon Chamberlain, Fight Direction by Celina Surniak, Make-up by Kristin Andersson, Movement by Kesley Dougherty, and Stage Management by Jessica Morrison. Graphic Design by Taylor Wichrowski.

This isn't your Grandma's Shakespeare....but she'll still love us. Our Mission at Shakespeare on the Deck is to celebrate and enhance our understanding of ourselves and others through affordable, communal, and innovative experiences of classical theatre.

Performance: August 22nd at 8pm

Deck Opens: 7pm

Tickets: FREE

All tickets at shakesonthedeck.com

Run Time: 2 hours with one 15 minute interval

Location: The Sundeck of The Kimpton Everly Hotel

1800 Yucca Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Parking: Ample street and metered parking is available within the area

$9 validation with the hotel valet is available with purchase of a ticket.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You