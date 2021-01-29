A Little New Music's SPOTLIGHT SERIES Features Broadway's Rob Rokicki

THE SPOTLIGHT SERIES, a bi-monthly live streamed concert series created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will return to "spotlight" the music of multi-talented composer/lyricist Rob Rokicki on February 2nd. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett.

Rokicki, who has been a featured writer in three ALNM concerts, will look back at our archives as well as presenting a new work for our viewers. Join the conversation live on YouTube and Facebook beginning at 7 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist and co-orchestrator of the Broadway musical THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL (book by Joe Tracz). The initial Off-Broadway adaptation was nominated for a Lortel, an Off-Broadway Alliance and three Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical, before launching tours across North America. His graphic novel musical Monstersongs received a World Premiere Recording from Broadway Records, was an official selection of NAMT, and has played London and Japan. His immersive musical, EXPERIENCE MARIANAS, was developed at Cap21/Molloy College and was a semi-finalist for the O'Neill National Musical Theatre Conference. He wrote music and lyrics for UNI THE UNICORN, commissioned by Bay Area Children's Theater. He is co-arranging and orchestrating PUNK ROCK GIRL (book by Joe Iconis). He is one of five writing teams involved with an upcoming musical by book writers Jodi Picoult and Timothy McDonald. Rob is also working on a new musical commission for the University of Nebraska with Anna K. Jacobs. Other projects: STRANGE TAILS (with Michael Ruby, Ars Nova's ANT Fest); ELEVEN ELEVEN (LiveRead@SDC at USC). He is a two-time Larson Award finalist, alum of the BMI writing workshop, and proud educator.