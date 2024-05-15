& JULIET Joins Center Theatre Group 2025/26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“& Juliet” is set to headline CTG's 2025/26 Season at the Ahmanson Theatre.

“& Juliet” flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, asking what would happen if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo. Juliet's story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene with a score of pop hits from Max Martin and friends (Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, and more). The book is created by David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and is directed by Luke Sheppard, who is helming the upcoming production of “Starlight Express,” set to premiere this summer in the West End. 2024/25 Season subscribers will receive priority access to “& Juliet” prior to the 2025/26 Season on sale date.

“After just announcing our 2024/25 Season a few weeks ago, we are thrilled to give you the first glimpse at our 2025/26 Season by announcing that the Broadway powerhouse ‘& Juliet' will kick things off for us in August of 2025,” said Artistic Director Snehal Desai. “We love that the very best of Broadway continues to find its home in L.A. with CTG and the Ahmanson!”

On April 29, Center Theatre Group announced its 2024/25 Season, calling it “One CTG. One LA,” representing unified programming at CTG's three iconic spaces — the Mark Taper Forum, the Ahmanson Theatre, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre — into one comprehensive season.

A seven-show “One CTG” subscription package for 2024/25 is on sale now at CenterTheatreGroup.org, and includes the recently announced “American Idiot,” “Fake It Until You Make It,” and “Hamlet” at the Taper; plus “Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends,” “Life of Pi,” “Parade,” and one additional TBA Broadway Musical to be announced soon at the Ahmanson. Subscribers to the 2024/25 “One CTG” subscription package will receive priority access “& Juliet.”

CENTER THEATRE GROUP

2025/26 SEASON

“& Juliet”

Book by David West Read

Music by Max Martin & Friends

Choreography by Jennifer Weber

Directed by Luke Sheppard

Ahmanson Theatre

August 13 – September 7, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. “& Juliet” asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Christian Lewis in Variety said, “A shot of pure gold. Max Martin's songs make for a surprisingly fantastic jukebox musical. … It's the most fun you'll have in a Broadway theatre right now. ‘& Juliet' builds on a rich but also very specific theatrical heritage: It's as if ‘Six,' ‘Something Rotten!', ‘Head Over Heels,' and ‘Moulin Rouge' all had a baby.”

“& Juliet” has now been performed on four continents since its World Premiere in September 2019. It began at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it again broke box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre and will soon launch a UK Tour (July 2024) and German production (October 2024). The German production marks the show's first production with a book translated into a different language and will also be the sixth country to welcome & Juliet in less than five years. More information for all productions can be found at andjulietthemusical.com

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of “& Juliet” was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

