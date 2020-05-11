Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Patchogue Theatre Releases Message of Hope

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) released a new video conveying a message of hope to the community.

The video was produced for Patchogue Theatre by Benny Migs Photo and paid for by a Village of Patchogue Business Improvement District (BID) "Arts in Patchogue" grant, under the auspices of BID Executive Director Dennis Smith and BID board and Village Trustee Thomas Ferb.



