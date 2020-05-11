VIDEO: Patchogue Theatre Releases Message of Hope

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) released a new video conveying a message of hope to the community.

i??Watch the video below!

The video was produced for Patchogue Theatre by Benny Migs Photo and paid for by a Village of Patchogue Business Improvement District (BID) "Arts in Patchogue" grant, under the auspices of BID Executive Director Dennis Smith and BID board and Village Trustee Thomas Ferb.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You