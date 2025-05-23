The Gateway Will Host Annual Fundraiser, PARTY ON THE POINT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (The Gateway) will hold its Annual Fundraiser, PARTY ON THE POINT, on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 6:30 PM. The event will be held at a beautiful waterfront home in Bellport Village - 99 South Howells Point Road, Bellport, NY 11713.

The Gateway celebrates 76 seasons of Broadway-caliber musicals with an evening filled with cocktails, delicious fare from local favorites, dancing, and auctions. PARTY ON THE POINT will also treat attendees with performances by the cast of Phantom and students from The Gateway School for the Performing Arts.

This event will be a celebration of The Gateway’s theatrical programming and education. Your contributions ensure that the magic of live theater continues to inspire. entertain, connect our community, and teach the next generation of artists through our scholarship programs and outreach efforts. Please support The Gateway! All are welcome!

Tickets for PARTY ON THE POINT are $200 until June 13th; thereafter, when purchased in advance, tickets are $225 and are $250 at the door. Tickets are on sale now online or by calling the Box Office at 631-286-1133. Sponsorships and Ads are also available and can be purchased by contacting Susan Daconto at 631-286-8851 or susan@thegateway.org

