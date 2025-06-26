THE GREAT SOUTH BAY MUSIC FESTIVAL Returning to Long Island This July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great South Bay Music Festival, Long Island’s longest-running and most iconic four-day music and arts celebration, will return to the scenic waterfront at Shorefront Park in Patchogue Village from Thursday, July 24 - Sunday, July 27, 2025. Various ticketing levels and packages are available, including GA, VIP, Ultra VIP, 2-Day, and 4-day options. Tickets are available for purchase now here.

This milestone year not only brings a stellar and diverse artist lineup, but also a historic tribute on its final day: the Induction of legendary radio station 92.7 WLIR-FM into the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 27 at 8:15pm, right before Men at Work take the Stage.

At a great time in musical history, there was a radio station that defied the odds by bravely changing the format and competing against bigger and established stations. 92.7 WLIR-FM revolutionized radio and music discovery in the U.S., breaking iconic bands such as U2, The Clash, Depeche Mode, The Cure, Blondie, and Talking Heads, long before they were household names. The station’s groundbreaking impact is chronicled in the award-winning Showtime documentary “New Wave: Dare To Be Different.” Visionary DJs like Denis McNamara, Larry “The Duck” Dunn, Malibu Sue, and Donna Donna helped usher in the New Wave movement and transformed WLIR into a cultural force for listeners in the Long Island and the New York tri-state area.

WLIR-FM will be officially inducted during the festival’s 80s Beach Party and Yacht Rock celebration, hosted by none other than WLIR & SiriusXM’s own Larry “The Duck” Dunn. The evening will feature performances by Men at Work, Naked Eyes, Ambrosia, Yacht Rock Revue, and Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience - a perfect musical tribute to the legacy WLIR helped create.

In addition to Sunday’s ceremony, this year’s festival is packed with 55 performers on three stages in classic and contemporary rock, jam, pop punk, alternative rock, new wave, synth and electronic pop, ska, reggae, and funk genres. Sponsored by Voodoo Ranger, the festival will kick off on Thursday, July 24, with a throwback night of alternative rock anthems on the bay with some of the best bands of the 2000s including Taking Back Sunday, Say Anything, Gym Class Heroes, and Head Automatica. From Taking Back Sunday’s emotional anthems to Say Anything’s quirky charm, to Gym Class Heroes’ blend of hip-hop and pop-punk and Head Automatica’s synth-driven alt-rock, this night promises a wild ride through your favorite tracks.

Friday’s annual Rock-Reggae Beach Party, continues with reggae royalty Damian “Jr. Gong” & Stephen Marley, the smooth sounds of J Boog, and the soulful ska vibes of Oogee Wawa (our local favorites!). Plus, The Elovators will set the tone with their uplifting, reggae-infused beats that’ll have you swaying to the rhythm. This beach party is the perfect mix of rock, reggae, and ska, bringing a taste of the islands to the East Coast.

Saturday is always Jam Day and continuing the legacy of this iconic music are headliners including the legendary moe., the genre-defying Umphrey’s McGee, the funky, high-energy, Pigeon’s Playing Ping Pong, and the groove-heavy Eggy. Whether you’re into seamless jams that flow effortlessly from one song to the next, experimental riffs that push the boundaries, or just want to vibe out to some seriously talented musicians, this lineup has something for everyone.

Festival Times:

Thursday 7/24: Doors: 3:30pm, fest goes till 10pm

Friday 7/25: Doors at 4:00pm, fest goes to 11pm.

Saturday 7/26: Doors at 1:00pm, fest goes till 11pm.

Sunday 7/27: Doors at 2:00pm, fest goes till 10pm.

