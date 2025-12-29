Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FOOTLOOSE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Anthony Mastrangelo - MISCAST CABARET - James Street Players 19%

SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA

17%

Full Company -- CM Performing Arts Center

WINTER WISHES

12%

Alyssa Seminaro -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WINTER WISHES

11%

Stephen Anastasia -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

11%

Stagedoor Cabarets -- Hardscrabble Theater

WINTER WISHES

9%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES

8%

Kenny Kopolovicz -- West Islip Symphony Orchestra

AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW

8%

Stagedoor Cabarets -- Hardscrabble Theater

WINTER WISHES

5%

Joe Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

18%

Justin Cimmino -- Alternative Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

12%

Trent Soyster -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

8%

Gabby Dean -- Post Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

6%

Anna Moceri -- CM Performing Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

6%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

LEGALLY BLONDE

6%

Alyssa Kelly -- Sunrise Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

5%

David Grindrod -- The Argyle Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

4%

Debbie Roche -- The Argyle Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SISTER ACT

4%

Vincent Ortega -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT

3%

Meghan Park -- Patio Players

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Matt Quinn -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

2%

Tommie Gibbons -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WAITRESS

2%

Felicity Stiverson -- John W. Engeman Theater

JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE

2%

Ruben Fernandez -- CM Performing Arts Center

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

2%

Mandy Modic -- John W. Engeman Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Kristina Georgilis -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BANDSTAND

1%

Steven Rodriguez -- Sunrise Theatre Company

A BRONX TALE

1%

Morgan Faye Neuhedel -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

1%

Krystyna Resavy -- John W. Engeman Theater

FOOTLOOSE

15%

Dustin Cross -- The John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

11%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Joe Kassner -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

7%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argyle Theater

JERSEY BOYS

5%

Amanda Scanze -- The Argule Theater

BANDSTAND

5%

Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene -- Sunrise Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

Ronald R. Green III -- CM Performing Arts Center

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

4%

Janine Loesch -- Modern Classics Theater

LEGALLY BLONDE

4%

Donovan Molinaro -- Sunrise Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

Dustin Cross -- John W. Engeman Theater

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Tricia Buckley -- Hardscrabble Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Joe Kassner -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Janine Loesch -- South Shore Theatre Experience

CORIOLANUS

3%

Joe Kassner -- Carriage House Players

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

3%

Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

Janine Loesch -- South Shore Theatre Experience

GREASE

3%

Ronnie Green -- CM Performing Arts Center

LEADING LADIES

3%

Stephen Ness -- North Fork Community Theatre

A BRONX TALE

2%

Kami Crary -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

EMMA

2%

Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

YENTL

1%

Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm -- EastLine Theatre

AGNES OF GOD

1%

Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SEASCAPE

1%

Rachel Amelia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BLITHE SPIRIT

1%

Sherri Kfare -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

1%

Rachel Amelia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

FOOTLOOSE

49%

- John W. Engeman Theater

ANYTHING GOES

30%

- CM Performing Arts Center

JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT

21%

- Patio Players

FOOTLOOSE

12%

Tommy Ranieri -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

11%

Alyssa Kakis -- Post Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Jerome Vivona -- Post Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

6%

Evan Pappas -- The Argyle Theater

SISTER ACT

5%

Evan Pappas -- The Argyle Theater

SOUTH PACIFIC

4%

Hunter Foster -- John W. Engeman Theater

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

DISENCHANTED!

4%

Rita Sarli -- Hardscrabble Theater

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

BEAUTIFUL

4%

Bruce Grossman -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

Kevin Burns -- CM Performing Arts Center

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

3%

Matt Quinn -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

Tommie Gibbons -- South Shore Theatre Experience

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Richard Buckley -- Herrick's Players

RENT

2%

Jess Ader-Ferretti -- CM Performing Arts Center

SWEENEY TODD

2%

Tony Frangipane -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

BEAUTIFUL

2%

Patrick Campbell -- Cm Performing Arts Center

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Samantha Eagle -- CAP Merrick

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Todd Underwood -- The Argyle Theater

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Scott Weinstein -- John W. Engeman Theater

ANASTASIA

1%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

CHILDREN OF EDEN

1%

Taneisha Corbin -- CAP Merrick

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

16%

Joe Marshall -- Alternative Theatre Company

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Kaelem Von Camper -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

7%

David Krasner -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

LITTLE WOMEN

6%

Anjor Khadilkar -- EastLine Theatre

THE BOOK CLUB

6%

Olivia Galligan -- Post Theatre Company

BOEING BOEING

5%

Catherine Clyne -- Hampton Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ALL THAT MATTERS

5%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

5%

Emily Vaeth -- Modern Classics

THE SEAFARER

4%

Cathy Cline -- Hardscrabble Theater

5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

4%

Julie Lorson -- Modern Classics Theater

OTHELLO

3%

Jordan Hue -- Carriage House Players

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

George A. Loizides -- Hampton Theatre Company

CORIOLANUS

3%

Evan Donellan -- Carriage House Players

WHERE WE'RE BORN

3%

Thaddeus Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

LEADING LADIES

2%

Robert Horn -- North Fork Community Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Sam Everett -- Studio Theatre LI

DOUBT

2%

Lynn Antunovich -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

2%

Jes Almeida -- South Shore Theatre Experience

YENTL

2%

Nicole Savin -- EastLine Theatre

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Marian Waller -- South Shore Theatre Experience

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

1%

Megan Laguna -- EastLine Theatre

WAVERLY GALLERY

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

NOW AND THEN

1%

Mary Powers -- Hampton Theatre Company

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

15%

- Alternative Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

9%

- John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

6%

- Post Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

5%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

4%

- Chimera Players

A BRONX TALE

3%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

- CM Performing Arts Center

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- The Argyle Theater

A CHORUS LINE

2%

- Cultural Arts Playhouse

JERSEY BOYS

2%

- The Argyle Theater

DISENCHANTED!

2%

- Hardscrabble Theater

THE BOOK CLUB

2%

- Post Theatre Company

ANYTHING GOES

2%

- CM Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

2%

- The Argyle Theater

SWEENEY TODD

2%

- Cultural Arts Playhouse

ANASTASIA

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

AGNES OF GOD

2%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

RENT

2%

- CM Performing Arts Center

DOG SEES GOD

2%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

WAITRESS

2%

- John W. Engeman Theater

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

1%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

- The Argyle Theater

ALL THAT MATTERS

1%

- CM Performing Arts Center

FOOTLOOSE

13%

John Burkland -- John W. Engeman Theater

JEKYLL & HYDE

9%

Keith Jones -- CM Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

9%

Juliette Kealy -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

David Shocket -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

8%

David Sexton -- The Argyle theater

JERSEY BOYS

6%

Eric Norbury -- The Argyle Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

6%

Christopher Chambers -- The Argyle Theater

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Glenn Rivano -- Hardscrabble Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

DOUBT

4%

John Vaiano -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

BANDSTAND

4%

Joey Tito -- Sunrise Theatre Company

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

4%

Nicole Savin -- EastLine Theatre

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SISTER ACT

3%

John Salutz -- The Argyle Theater

AGNES OF GOD

3%

Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Tony Chiofalo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

NOW AND THEN

2%

Sebastian Paczynski -- Hampton Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

12%

Cole P. Abod -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

9%

Matt DeMaria -- Post Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Felipe Rondon -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

7%

Carl Hottinger -- CM Performing Arts Center

BANDSTAND

7%

Brian Sweeney -- Sunrise Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

6%

Felipe Rondon -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Gina Salvia -- Post Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

5%

Alec Bart -- John W. Engeman Theater

THE MUSIC MAN

4%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Matthew Surico -- CM Performing Arts Center

HEARTBREAK HOTEL

4%

Chris Coffey -- John W. Engeman Theater

ANYTHING GOES

4%

Samantha Free -- CM Performing Arts Center

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

4%

Justino Tesoro -- South Shore Theatre Experience

SISTER ACT

3%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Leah Raquel Petragila -- Hardscrabble Theater

JERSEY BOYS

3%

Jonathan Brenner -- The Argyle Theater

COME FROM AWAY

3%

Matthew Stern -- John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Joseph Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

3%

Jared Glazer -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

A BRONX TALE

1%

Joseph Mankowski -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

10%

- John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

7%

- Post Theatre Company

VINCENT

6%

- Post Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

6%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

GUYS & DOLLS

5%

- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

4%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

- CM Performing Arts Center

RENT

4%

- CM Performing Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

4%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

- The Argyle Theater

BLOODY, BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

DISENCHANTED!

3%

- Hardscrabble Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

- CM Performing Arts Center

JERSEY BOYS

3%

- The Argyle Theater

A BRONX TALE

3%

- Lighthouse repertory theatre company

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

A CHRISTMAS STORY

3%

- CM Performing Arts Center

SISTER ACT

3%

- The Argyle Theater

WAITRESS

3%

- John W. Engeman Theater

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

- Herrick's Players

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Chimera Players

BANDSTAND

2%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

LEGALLY BLONDE

2%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

- Raffaelle productions

ALL THAT MATTERS

39%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

34%

- Post Theatre Company

VINCENT

27%

- Post Theatre Company

FOOTLOOSE

17%

Karina Gallagher -- John W. Engeman Theater

SEUSSICAL

17%

Carly Sesti -- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY

INTO THE WOODS

6%

Jackie Bakewell -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

5%

Tanner Gleeson -- The John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

4%

Anthony Mastrangelo -- Chimera Players

SISTER ACT

4%

Aeja Barrows -- The Argyle Theater

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Abigail Rentas -- Hardscrabble Theater

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Courtney O’Shea -- CM Performing Arts Center

VINCENT

2%

Sydney Lefkof -- Post Theatre Company

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Wes Kreit -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Lillian Daley -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

ANYTHING GOES

2%

Veronica Fox -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Nicole Oliva -- Herrick's Players

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Elliot Litherland -- The Argyle Theater

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Jon Rivera -- CM Performing Arts Center

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Andrew J Koehler -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

2%

Bobby Peterson -- CM Performing Arts Center

A BRONX TALE

2%

Calvin Zanetti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

1%

JK Larkin -- South Shore Theatre Experience

RENT

1%

Patrick Campbell -- CM Performing Arts Center

MATILDA

1%

Sadie Mathers -- Theatre Three

COME FROM AWAY

1%

Christina Decicco -- John W. Engeman Theater

MATILDA

1%

Domenick Napoli -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

1%

Danny Rothman -- The Argyle Theater

WANING GIBBOUS MOON

16%

Justin Cimmino -- BACCA Arts Center

DOG SEES GOD

10%

Alex McLaughlin -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

7%

Andy Ruggeri -- Post Theatre Company

WHERE WE'RE BORN

7%

John Mcgowan -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ALL THAT MATTERS

4%

Brendan Noble -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

4%

Abril López Ruiz -- EastLine Theatre

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

3%

Andrew Botsford -- Hampton Theatre Company

DOG SEES GOD

3%

Victor Manuel Calcano IV -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

CORIOLANUS

3%

Zack Johnson -- Carriage House Players

AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN

3%

Christina O’Shea -- Modern Classics Theater

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

3%

Rita Sarli -- Modern Classics Theater

KING LEAR

2%

Amy Benjamin -- EastLine Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Tim Smith -- Modern Classics Theater

ALL THAT MATTERS

2%

Hans Paul Hendrickson -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE LION IN WINTER

2%

Michael Devereaux -- Theatre Box of Floral Park

CRIMES OF THE HEART

2%

Heather Neumar -- South Shore Theatre Experience

AGNES OF GOD

2%

Emily Nadler -- South Shore Theatre Experience

ALL THAT MATTERS

2%

Jess Ader-Ferretti -- CM Performing Arts Center

ALL THAT MATTERS

2%

Kayla Murray -- CM Performing Arts Center

DOUBT

2%

Emily Nadler -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

DOUBT

1%

Danielle McCartney -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

DOUBT

1%

Evan Donnellen -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

1%

Kami Crary -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

1%

Chloe Adamczyk -- Theatre Box of Floral Park

FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

1%

Meredith Spencer -- Modern Classics Theater

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

16%

- Alternative Theatre Company

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

8%

- Modern Classics Theater

DOG SEES GOD

7%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

ALL THAT MATTERS

7%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

6%

- Post Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

LEADING LADIES

5%

- North Fork Community Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

5%

- Theatre Box of Floral Park

AGNES OF GOD

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

CORIOLANUS

3%

- Carriage House Players

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

3%

- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

DOUBT

2%

- Studio Theatre of Long Island

FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS

2%

- Theater Box

YENTL

2%

- EastLine Theatre

WHERE WE'RE BORN

2%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

2%

- EastLine Theatre

WANING GIBBOUS MOON

2%

- BACCA Arts Center

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

NOW AND THEN

2%

- Hampton Theatre Company

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

BOEING BOEING

2%

- Hampton Theatre Company

AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN

1%

- BACCA Arts Center

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

1%

- Hampton Theatre Company

KING LEAR

1%

- EastLine Theatre

FOOTLOOSE

11%

Kyle Dixon -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

8%

Vincent Gunn -- Post Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

7%

Denise Hagen -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

7%

Elizabeth Olson -- The Argyle Theater

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Mitchell Walker -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

JEKYLL & HYDE

7%

John Mazzarella -- CM Performing Arts Center

DOUBT

6%

Danny Bishop -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

SWEENEY TODD

5%

Brad Morrison -- Cultural Arts Playhouse

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Kyle Dixon -- John W. Engeman Theater

INTO THE WOODS

5%

Vincent Gunn -- Post Theatre Company

GUYS & DOLLS

4%

Scott Aronow -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

3%

Ian Fried -- Modern Classics Theater

THE SEAFARER

3%

Joe DiPetro -- Hardscrabble Theater

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

3%

Michelle Savin -- EastLine Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Sabrinna Cox -- The Argyle Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

3%

Spencer DeStefano -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Lynn Voltaggio -- Herrick's Players

LEADING LADIES

2%

Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction) -- North Fork Community Theatre

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

2%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

NOW AND THEN

2%

Meg Sexton -- Hampton Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

1%

Rian Romeo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

SEASCAPE

1%

Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WHERE WE'RE BORN

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

CRIMES OF THE HEART

1%

Thaddeus C. Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

WHERE WE'RE BORN

1%

Thaddeus Plezia -- South Shore Theatre Experience

FOOTLOOSE

15%

Laura Shubert -- The John W. Engeman Theater

DOUBT

9%

Alyssa Jayson -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

BANDSTAND

8%

Brandon Lake -- Sunrise Theatre Company

COME FROM AWAY

8%

Laura Shubert -- John W. Engeman Theater

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

7%

Matthew Walsh -- The Argyle Theater

SISTER ACT

7%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

6%

Jen LoPresti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

THE MUSIC MAN

6%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

6%

Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JERSEY BOYS

6%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Argyle Theater

BLITHE SPIRIT

5%

Jacklyn Lisi -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SEASCAPE

5%

Patrick Finn -- South Shore Theatre Experience

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

5%

Paul DeFilippo -- EastLine Theatre

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

4%

Jennifer LoPresti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

CRIMES OF THE HEART

4%

Patrick Finn -- South Shore Theatre Experience

GUYS & DOLLS

8%

Ella Beiser -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

7%

Alex McLaughlin -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

7%

Lacey Cornell -- Cm Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

6%

A’Shya Dawson -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Iris Santos -- Hardscrabble Theater

SISTER ACT

5%

Amanda Bruton -- The Argyle Theater

FOOTLOOSE

4%

Dan Fenaughty -- The John W. Engeman Theater

VINCENT

4%

Caroline Daniels -- Post Theatre Company

VINCENT

4%

Frankie Ferrer -- Post Theatre Company

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Amanda Luong -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

SOUTH PACIFIC

3%

Alec Nevin -- John W. Engeman Theater

BEAUTIFUL

3%

Courtney O’Shea -- CM Performing Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Garrison Hunt -- The Argyle Theater

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Calvin Zanetti -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

JERSEY BOYS

2%

Anni Rubi -- The Argyle Theater

FOOTLOOSE

2%

Grace Ellis Solomon -- The John W. Engeman Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jojo Minasi -- The Argyle Theater

VINCENT

2%

Kayla Joya -- Post Theatre Company

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Zarai Rosa -- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

HAIRSPRAY

2%

Danny Bishop -- Studio Theatre of Long Island

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

2%

Jes Almeida -- South Shore Theatre Experience

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Keith Jones -- CM Performing Arts Center

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Megan Reis -- Hardscrabble Theater

ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

2%

Joseph Weitekamp -- Stage 74 Star Playhouse

BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON

1%

Lou DeScalzo -- South Shore Theatre Experience

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

9%

John Mcgowan -- Modern Classics Theater

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

7%

Amanda Griemsmann -- Hampton Theatre Company

DOG SEES GOD

7%

Gaia Tini -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK CLUB

7%

Delia Hartman -- Post Theatre Company

A WANING GIBBOUS MOON

7%

Jeff Pangburn -- Alternative Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

6%

Victoria Kay -- EastLine Theatre

LEADING LADIES

5%

Alek Lewis -- North Fork Community Theatre

WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

4%

Cameron Eastland -- Hampton Theatre Company

CORIOLANUS

4%

Dan Schindlar -- Carriage House Players

WHERE WE'RE BORN

3%

Cadence Meier -- South Shore Theatre Experience

LITTLE WOMEN

3%

Jenna Halvorsen -- CAP Merrick

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

3%

Dana Tortora -- Carriage House Players

CORIOLANUS

3%

Tammy Dorsa -- Carriage House Players

DOG SEES GOD

3%

Jeremy Thomas -- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center

EMMA

2%

Deanna Ibrahim -- EastLine Theatre

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

2%

Jules Donohue -- Modern Classics Theater

BOEING BOEING

2%

Emily Vaeth -- Hampton Theatre Company

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Julianna Viviani -- EastLine Theatre

BIRTHDAY CANDLES

2%

Kevin Russo -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

WHERE WE'RE BORN

2%

Emily Vaeth -- South Shore Theatre Experience

THE HOURS ARE FEMININE

2%

Carl DiModugno -- EastLine Theatre

BLITHE SPIRIT

2%

Joan St Onge -- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

1%

Rosie Collette -- South Shore Theatre Experience

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

1%

Elizabeth Rowe -- EastLine Theatre

KING LEAR

1%

Stephanie Moreno -- EastLine Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

19%

- John W. Engeman Theater

CINDERELLA

13%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

ELF

11%

- South Shore Theatre Experience

SCHOOL OF ROCK

10%

- North Fork Community Theatre

ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE

7%

- CM Performing Arts Center

FROSTY!

7%

- John W. Engeman Theater

MADIGASCAR

6%

- John W. Engeman Theater

GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM

6%

- CM Performing Arts Center

SEUSSICAL

6%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND

6%

- Manes Theatre

FLAT STANLEY

5%

- CM Performing Arts Center

THE RAINBOW FISH

4%

- Sunrise Theatre Company

15%

Alternative Theatre Company

10%

The John W. Engeman Theater

9%

Five Towns College Performing Arts Center

8%

CM Performing Arts Center

7%

Post Theatre Company

6%

Sunrise Theatre Company

6%

John W. Engeman Theater

4%

South Shore Theatre Experience

3%

Theater Three

3%

EastLine Theatre

3%

Cultural Arts Playhouse

3%

Hardscrabble Theater

3%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company

2%

Carriage House Players

2%

North Fork Community Theatre

2%

Theatre Box of Floral Park

2%

Modern Classics Theater

2%

James Street Players

2%

Chimera Players

2%

CAP Merrick

2%

Lighthouse Repertory Theatre

2%

Bay Street Theater

1%

Hampton Theatre Company

1%

Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island

Wrong region? Click here.

Long Island Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. FOOTLOOSE (John W. Engeman Theater) 10.1% of votes 2. INTO THE WOODS (Post Theatre Company) 6.8% of votes 3. VINCENT (Post Theatre Company) 6.1% of votes Vote Now!