Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards; FOOTLOOSE Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Long Island Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Anthony Mastrangelo
- MISCAST CABARET
- James Street Players
19%
Full Company
- SOMEWHERE BEYOND THE SEA
- CM Performing Arts Center
17%
Alyssa Seminaro
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
12%
Stephen Anastasia
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
11%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Hardscrabble Theater
11%
Jacklyn Lisi
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
9%
Kenny Kopolovicz
- SUMMER POPS CONCERT SERIES
- West Islip Symphony Orchestra
8%
Stagedoor Cabarets
- AS IF: A SLEEPOVER MUSICAL REVIEW
- Hardscrabble Theater
8%
Joe Mankowski
- WINTER WISHES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Cimmino
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
18%
Trent Soyster
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Gabby Dean
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Anna Moceri
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%
Alyssa Kelly
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
6%
David Grindrod
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Debbie Roche
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Vincent Ortega
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Meghan Park
- JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
3%
Emily Vaeth
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Felicity Stiverson
- WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Ruben Fernandez
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Mandy Modic
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Kristina Georgilis
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Steven Rodriguez
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
1%
Morgan Faye Neuhedel
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Krystyna Resavy
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dustin Cross
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Amanda Scanze
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
11%
Joe Kassner
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
7%
Amanda Scanze
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Amanda Scanze
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argule Theater
5%
Barbara Kirby & Jordan Coene
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
5%
Ronald R. Green III
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Janine Loesch
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Donovan Molinaro
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%
Dustin Cross
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Tricia Buckley
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Joe Kassner
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Janine Loesch
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Joe Kassner
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Wendy Grimm
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Janine Loesch
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Ronnie Green
- GREASE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Stephen Ness
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
3%
Kami Crary
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Lynn Adler & Wendy Grimm
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Rachel Amelia
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Sherri Kfare
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Rachel Amelia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
Best Dance Production
- John W. Engeman Theater
49%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
30%JOSPEH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT
- Patio Players
21%Best Direction Of A Musical
Tommy Ranieri
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Alyssa Kakis
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
11%
Jerome Vivona
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Evan Pappas
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Evan Pappas
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Hunter Foster
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Mitchell Walker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
4%
Rita Sarli
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Kevin Burns
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Bruce Grossman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
4%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Patrick Campbell
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Kevin Burns
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Matt Quinn
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
3%
Tommie Gibbons
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Richard Buckley
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Tony Frangipane
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%
Patrick Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Cm Performing Arts Center
2%
Samantha Eagle
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
2%
Todd Underwood
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Scott Weinstein
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%
Tony Chiofalo
- ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
1%
Taneisha Corbin
- CHILDREN OF EDEN
- CAP Merrick
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Joe Marshall
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
16%
Kaelem Von Camper
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
7%
David Krasner
- HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
7%
Anjor Khadilkar
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
6%
Olivia Galligan
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
6%
Catherine Clyne
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
5%
Emily Vaeth
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Patrick Campbell
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%
Emily Vaeth
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics
5%
Cathy Cline
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
4%
Julie Lorson
- 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
4%
Jordan Hue
- OTHELLO
- Carriage House Players
3%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
George A. Loizides
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
3%
Evan Donellan
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Robert Horn
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
2%
Sam Everett
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Studio Theatre LI
2%
Lynn Antunovich
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Jes Almeida
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Nicole Savin
- YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Marian Waller
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Megan Laguna
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- WAVERLY GALLERY
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Mary Powers
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
Best Ensemble
- Alternative Theatre Company
15%FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
9%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
4%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%A CHORUS LINE
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
2%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
2%ANASTASIA
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
2%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
2%BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
1%ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
John Burkland
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
13%
Keith Jones
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
9%
Juliette Kealy
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
David Shocket
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Tony Chiofalo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
8%
David Sexton
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle theater
8%
Eric Norbury
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Christopher Chambers
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Glenn Rivano
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
5%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
John Vaiano
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
4%
Joey Tito
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%
Nicole Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
John Salutz
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Steven Prendergast
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Tony Chiofalo
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Sebastian Paczynski
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Cole P. Abod
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
12%
Matt DeMaria
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
9%
Felipe Rondon
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Carl Hottinger
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Brian Sweeney
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
7%
Felipe Rondon
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Gina Salvia
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
6%
Alec Bart
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Jonathan Brenner
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Matthew Surico
- ROCK OF AGES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Chris Coffey
- HEARTBREAK HOTEL
- John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Samantha Free
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Justino Tesoro
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Jonathan Brenner
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Leah Raquel Petragila
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Jonathan Brenner
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Matthew Stern
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Jared Glazer
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Joseph Mankowski
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
Best Musical
- John W. Engeman Theater
10%INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
7%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
6%HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
5%INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%BLOODY, BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
3%A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse repertory theatre company
3%COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%WAITRESS
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
2%BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sunrise Theatre Company
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Raffaelle productions
Best New Play Or Musical
- CM Performing Arts Center
39%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
34%VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
27%Best Performer In A Musical
Karina Gallagher
- FOOTLOOSE
- John W. Engeman Theater
17%
Carly Sesti
- SEUSSICAL
- SUNRISE THEATRE COMPANY
17%
Jackie Bakewell
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
6%
Tanner Gleeson
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Anthony Mastrangelo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Chimera Players
4%
Aeja Barrows
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
4%
Abigail Rentas
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Sydney Lefkof
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Wes Kreit
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Lillian Daley
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Veronica Fox
- ANYTHING GOES
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Nicole Oliva
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
2%
Elliot Litherland
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Jon Rivera
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Andrew J Koehler
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Bobby Peterson
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Calvin Zanetti
- A BRONX TALE
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
JK Larkin
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Patrick Campbell
- RENT
- CM Performing Arts Center
1%
Sadie Mathers
- MATILDA
- Theatre Three
1%
Christina Decicco
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
1%
Domenick Napoli
- MATILDA
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
1%
Jacklyn Lisi
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Danny Rothman
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
Best Performer In A Play
Justin Cimmino
- WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
16%
Alex McLaughlin
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
10%
Andy Ruggeri
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
7%
John Mcgowan
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
7%
Brendan Noble
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
4%
Abril López Ruiz
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
4%
Andrew Botsford
- WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
3%
Victor Manuel Calcano IV
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%
Zack Johnson
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Christina O’Shea
- AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Rita Sarli
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Amy Benjamin
- KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Tim Smith
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Hans Paul Hendrickson
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Michael Devereaux
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
2%
Heather Neumar
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Emily Nadler
- AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Jess Ader-Ferretti
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Kayla Murray
- ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Nadler
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Danielle McCartney
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
1%
Evan Donnellen
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
1%
Kami Crary
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Chloe Adamczyk
- THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
1%
Meredith Spencer
- FIVE LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE
- Modern Classics Theater
Best Play
- Alternative Theatre Company
16%A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
8%DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
7%ALL THAT MATTERS
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
6%ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
5%THE LION IN WINTER
- Theatre Box of Floral Park
5%AGNES OF GOD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%FOUR WEDDINGS AND AN ELVIS
- Theater Box
2%YENTL
- EastLine Theatre
2%WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
2%WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- BACCA Arts Center
2%BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN
- BACCA Arts Center
1%WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
1%KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
1%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kyle Dixon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
11%
Vincent Gunn
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
8%
Denise Hagen
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
7%
Elizabeth Olson
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Mitchell Walker
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%
John Mazzarella
- JEKYLL & HYDE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%
Danny Bishop
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
6%
Brad Morrison
- SWEENEY TODD
- Cultural Arts Playhouse
5%
Kyle Dixon
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
5%
Vincent Gunn
- INTO THE WOODS
- Post Theatre Company
5%
Scott Aronow
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
4%
Ian Fried
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
3%
Joe DiPetro
- THE SEAFARER
- Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Michelle Savin
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
3%
Sabrinna Cox
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Spencer DeStefano
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Lynn Voltaggio
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Herrick's Players
3%
Stephen Ness (Set Decoration), Robert Taylor (Set Design/Construction)
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
2%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Meg Sexton
- NOW AND THEN
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Rian Romeo
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
1%
Thaddeus Plezia/Steven Prendergast
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus C. Plezia
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Thaddeus Plezia
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Laura Shubert
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
15%
Alyssa Jayson
- DOUBT
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
9%
Brandon Lake
- BANDSTAND
- Sunrise Theatre Company
8%
Laura Shubert
- COME FROM AWAY
- John W. Engeman Theater
8%
Matthew Walsh
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
7%
Jen LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Jacklyn Lisi and Andrew Koehler
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
6%
Jacklyn Lisi
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
5%
Patrick Finn
- SEASCAPE
- South Shore Theatre Experience
5%
Paul DeFilippo
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
5%
Jennifer LoPresti
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
4%
Patrick Finn
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- South Shore Theatre Experience
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ella Beiser
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
8%
Alex McLaughlin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
7%
Lacey Cornell
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Cm Performing Arts Center
7%
A’Shya Dawson
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
6%
Iris Santos
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
6%
Amanda Bruton
- SISTER ACT
- The Argyle Theater
5%
Dan Fenaughty
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
4%
Caroline Daniels
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Frankie Ferrer
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Luong
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Alec Nevin
- SOUTH PACIFIC
- John W. Engeman Theater
3%
Courtney O’Shea
- BEAUTIFUL
- CM Performing Arts Center
3%
Garrison Hunt
- THE MUSIC MAN
- The Argyle Theater
3%
Calvin Zanetti
- INTO THE WOODS
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Anni Rubi
- JERSEY BOYS
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Grace Ellis Solomon
- FOOTLOOSE
- The John W. Engeman Theater
2%
Jojo Minasi
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- The Argyle Theater
2%
Kayla Joya
- VINCENT
- Post Theatre Company
2%
Zarai Rosa
- HAIRSPRAY
- Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
2%
Danny Bishop
- HAIRSPRAY
- Studio Theatre of Long Island
2%
Jes Almeida
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Keith Jones
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- CM Performing Arts Center
2%
Megan Reis
- DISENCHANTED!
- Hardscrabble Theater
2%
Joseph Weitekamp
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Stage 74 Star Playhouse
2%
Lou DeScalzo
- BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
John Mcgowan
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
9%
Amanda Griemsmann
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
7%
Gaia Tini
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
7%
Delia Hartman
- THE BOOK CLUB
- Post Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Pangburn
- A WANING GIBBOUS MOON
- Alternative Theatre Company
7%
Victoria Kay
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
6%
Alek Lewis
- LEADING LADIES
- North Fork Community Theatre
5%
Cameron Eastland
- WHO'S AFRIAD OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
- Hampton Theatre Company
4%
Dan Schindlar
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
4%
Cadence Meier
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
3%
Jenna Halvorsen
- LITTLE WOMEN
- CAP Merrick
3%
Dana Tortora
- A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Carriage House Players
3%
Tammy Dorsa
- CORIOLANUS
- Carriage House Players
3%
Jeremy Thomas
- DOG SEES GOD
- Studio Theatre at FTC Performing Arts Center
3%
Deanna Ibrahim
- EMMA
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Jules Donohue
- A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE
- Modern Classics Theater
2%
Emily Vaeth
- BOEING BOEING
- Hampton Theatre Company
2%
Julianna Viviani
- LITTLE WOMEN
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Kevin Russo
- BIRTHDAY CANDLES
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Emily Vaeth
- WHERE WE'RE BORN
- South Shore Theatre Experience
2%
Carl DiModugno
- THE HOURS ARE FEMININE
- EastLine Theatre
2%
Joan St Onge
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
2%
Rosie Collette
- ROMEO & JULIET
- South Shore Theatre Experience
1%
Elizabeth Rowe
- AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
- EastLine Theatre
1%
Stephanie Moreno
- KING LEAR
- EastLine Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
- John W. Engeman Theater
19%CINDERELLA
- Sunrise Theatre Company
13%ELF
- South Shore Theatre Experience
11%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- North Fork Community Theatre
10%ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE
- CM Performing Arts Center
7%FROSTY!
- John W. Engeman Theater
7%MADIGASCAR
- John W. Engeman Theater
6%GOOSEBUMPS: THE PHANTOM OF THE AUDITORIUM
- CM Performing Arts Center
6%SEUSSICAL
- Sunrise Theatre Company
6%STUDIO THEATRE LONG ISLAND
- Manes Theatre
6%FLAT STANLEY
- CM Performing Arts Center
5%THE RAINBOW FISH
- Sunrise Theatre Company
4%Favorite Local Theatre
Alternative Theatre Company
15%
The John W. Engeman Theater
10%
Five Towns College Performing Arts Center
9%
CM Performing Arts Center
8%
Post Theatre Company
7%
Sunrise Theatre Company
6%
John W. Engeman Theater
6%
South Shore Theatre Experience
4%
Theater Three
3%
EastLine Theatre
3%
Cultural Arts Playhouse
3%
Hardscrabble Theater
3%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre Company
3%
Carriage House Players
2%
North Fork Community Theatre
2%
Theatre Box of Floral Park
2%
Modern Classics Theater
2%
James Street Players
2%
Chimera Players
2%
CAP Merrick
2%
Lighthouse Repertory Theatre
2%
Bay Street Theater
2%
Hampton Theatre Company
1%
Gilbert and Sullivan Light Opera Company of Long Island
1%