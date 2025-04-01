THE BREAKERS: A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty, appearing on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 8PM

Tickets are $43 - $63 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 10:00AM.

The country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB's. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom's songs quite like the Breakers.

Unlike the vast amount of Tom Petty tributes who substitute visual mimicry for sound, the Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound and execution of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers.

