Review: BOO! A MUSICAL ADVENTURE at Bayway Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Parents looking to introduce their children to the world of theater patronage should look no further than “Boo! The Musical Adventure” playing at the Bayway Arts Center in East Islip on Saturday and Sunday, November 1 and 2 at 11 am.

The story of a young ghost named Boo who struggles to be scary, as he has been told he should be as an apparition, the musical tackles strong themes like “inclusion, destigmatizing sharing feelings, receiving support from someone you trust, being true to yourself, and recognizing there is more than being what we’re supposed to be in life.”

An ambitious project, creators/writers Christine and Sean Fitzgerald, who own Our Love Fitz Productions, the writing of dialogue and music is playful, tender, yet informative and humorous that works on both kid and parent levels. The story takes place in a town called Hauntington where “you can’t beat the property taxes.”

Actor and Boo puppeteer Daniel Bishop, along with “Scare Squad” members Coach DeWolffe (Steven Charles), Jinx (Shaina Stroh), and Grim (Brendan Noble) had outstanding voice work along with their puppetry skills in creating unique characters with throwbacks to the monster movies of the 1950s like the Wolfman.

Bishop’s Boo is a kind-hearted but insecure young ghost whose every inflection reminded the audience that insecurity can, and should, be voiced with the expectation of assistance. Bishop’s speech in the climax of the show carried the dramatic energy needed to portray a panic attack accurately, but with grace for the young audience intended to see the show.

Boo’s new friend, Ellie, played by Dana Tortora portrayed her as a ball of light that has sometimes shone too brightly for some people. Tortora’s fragility and never-ending sunshine had us rooting for her the entire show. In addition, Tortora’s accurate and respectful portrayal of a neurodivergent child is also sure to catch the attention of audience goers as someone they may know and possibly treat with more kindness after hearing the pain she feels in not having friends.

Dr. Chuck Chompers (Brian Gill) and assistant Ned (Giovanni Marine) played the villains of the piece, but despite a sinister plot to steal all of Hauntington’s candy, maintain a level of dignity as it’s all (misguidedly) for the “greater good.” As a comedic duo, Gill and Marine play off each other fabulously as a mad scientist and Igor combo.

Ellie’s aunt, mayor of Hauntington, and trusted adult, Clare Voyant played by Ellen Dumlao was a modern-day fairy godmother as Dumlao captured the ethereal nature of the character while grounding her as caring, thoughtful, and empathetic.

Even in the scenes with the villainous Chompers, Dumlao holds the character back from being insensitive or dismissive despite the antagonist being an adult.

The second production of Boo!, this year introduced a much-welcomed new character, Presto, Ellie’s emotional support dog, who helps lead her and Boo! to where they need to go. Puppeteer Mahi Singh animated Presto beautifully and carved out a distinct personality for Presto that also reflected a caring spirit.

“Boo! A Musical Adventure” is a fun romp for children of all ages to watch (preferably in costume!), but also serve as an extra helping hand for parents who want to remind them that while the world can be scary, we all have a chance to make it kinder.

Reader Reviews

Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...