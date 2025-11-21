Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Theatre Three

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In the world of Dickens, the reader is for the long-haul of human emotions, and Theatre Three’s 41st annual production has perfected conveying that panoply of passions in the classic, “A Christmas Carol.”

Director Jeffrey Sanzel’s vision for “A Christmas Carol” (which he also adapted for the stage) included a glorious set by Randall Parsons that seemed like it was imported directly from Victorian England. The sheer weight and detail of the building fronts and interiors appeared to be actual homes that had millions of footsteps walked through them.

Parsons also worked with Jason Allyn in the costume design which was rich in hues of the season and tailored so every character could be seen for their soul even without speaking.

The sound design by Robert W. Henderson and Tim Haggerty filled the theater like a welcome ether and punctuated at just the right moments with the four ghosts.

Sanzel as Ebenezer Scrooge was the quintessential miser, but also able to convey a heartfelt and believable softening of his money-minded ways to reveal the broken boy who came to hate Christmas. Even intricacies like posture and hand placement were not missed by Sanzel whose villain-turned-hero was cheered on by every lover of the holiday season.

Steven Uihlein as Fred Halliwell, Scrooge’s nephew was delightful and a nice mirror image to the curmudgeonly Scrooge as a man simply trying to put a family in place in time for his unborn child. Uihlein’s good nature and forgiving charm were played particularly well during the games portion of the second act where with a crestfallen face announces a gift for his uncle Scrooge. Kiernan Urso as Topper also lent a hand in the merriment with his over-the-top dandyism.

Stephen T. Wangner as the ghost of Jacob Marley was terrifying in appearance, but also in his delivery of the powerful message to Scrooge not to go to his grave without creating abundance in the life of others. Wangner’s urgency and longing in his voice created an atmosphere of chaos that was essential to the introduction of the spirits to make sense of the warning.

Julianna Rezza as the Ghost of Christmas Past was ethereal and fairy-like in her all-white costume but also incredibly graceful as she moved along the stage and seemed to be floating next to the flashbacks of Scrooge’s life.

Scott Hofer as the Ghost of Christmas Present was boisterous and playfully sarcastic with constant digs at Scrooge that Hofer gave an air of schoolboy mischief. With a bellowing voice that sounded like the horns of Heaven, Hofer played this bold, larger-than-life character with bravado and humor befitting the extravagantly dressed spirit.

Keeping up that same spirit was Hofer as Fezziwig, the wholesomely libidinous former employer of Scrooge who ran a successful business whilst keeping family, fun and charity first. The chemistry between Hofer and Ginger Dalton as Mrs. Fezziwig was one of the highlights of the show as the sheer joy (and naughtiness) they conveyed in their mature relationship was enough to melt anyone’s Scrooge-heart.

Ray Gobes, Jr. as Bob Cratchit was a masterclass in quiet dignity and duty—to his employer, to his family, to society. Gobes’s bottomless well of good cheer and optimism were so forthright and beaming especially with Tiny Tim (Mireilla O’Donnell) that he set a high stakes loss should Scrooge not come around.

Steven Uihlein as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come was frightening and towering with minimal, but powerful gestures. The stark black drapes contrasted to everyone else on set and set him apart as the most ominous figure of all.

Although a classic seen by many, many times before, “A Christmas Carol” at Theatre Three is so well done that it is a staple to see for any holiday season.

