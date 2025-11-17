Review: ANNIE at The Argyle Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A perennial, heart-warming tale of personal and societal triumph, the Argyle Theatre’s opening night of “Annie” was a celebratory reminder of why we should never give up on our dreams, even if they look a little different when they come true.

Director Valerie Wright’s vision for “Annie” put the unfettered, can-do spirit of children front and center with a spectacular titular role and cast of orphans as well as the youthful interpretation of the adult characters’ happiness. Charlotte Van Ledtje was a powerhouse of whimsy and determination with her strong vocals and delicate facial expressions. Her bravados in “Maybe” filled the theater like an opera singer.

Choreographer Debbie Roshe kept the dance moves in “Hard Knock Life” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile (reprise)” energetic and fresh with the audience roaring after each performance. The camaraderie of Annie’s fellow orphans felt genuine and sororally forged in the unfortunate circumstances of a New York City institution.

Pepper, played by Violet Winter Cilen and Tessie, played by Audrey Wang had a great dynamic as the salty and sweet components of the municipal orphanage.

Kendal Hartse as Miss Hannigan, the main villain of the piece, was comedic gold in her physical affectations as the beleaguered and unfulfilled matron of the orphanage who longs for romance and escape. With accomplice villains Rooster, played by Ben Marshall and Lily St. Regis, played by Gabi Garcia, the trifecta of dubious schemes was complete. Marshall’s Mick Jagger-mouth and swagger (Yungblud for any Gen Z readers) captured the fast-talking Rooster perfectly while Garcia’s Lily was a wonderful aged-out moll. The triumvirate’s “Easy Street” had the seediness in the dance moves and the jazzy singing.

Daddy Warbucks, played by Robert Gallagher, portrayed a deep and venerable character arc from aggressive captain of industry to doting father. The transformative lightness in his steps in later dance numbers with Annie was an emotional watershed for Warbucks. Gallagher’s phrasing in “Something Was Missing” was refreshing and honest.

Speaking of Daddy-energy, James Schultz’s musically-inclined FDR was a comedic delight with excellent timing and the impeccable combination of patriotism and dismay at receptions of him. In “Cabinet Tomorrow,” Schultz’s command of the tense brain trust members echoed the lightness found in Annie.

Grace Farrell, played by Cameron Anika Hill, had an angelic presence on the stage and sung as a consummate fairy godmother in “I Think I’m Gonna Like it Here” and “You Won’t Be an Orphan for Long,” The sharpness portrayed by Anika Hill in her first encounter with Hannigan gave a sense of accomplishment and power behind the smile to Grace.

Finally, in the most transformative role, was Bogey as Sandy, the stray dog who winds up in the Warbucks Mansion. Bogey’s acting skills were unmatched and his restraint in hamming up the crowd at their applause of him confirms what a true, seasoned professional he is.

