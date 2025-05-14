RICHIE KOTZEN & JOHN 5 TOUR 2025 is Coming to Patchogue Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Richie Kotzen & John 5 Tour 2025 at Patchogue Theatre on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8PM. Both guitarists will perform their set for this co-headline tour.

Tickets are $56 - $86 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 10AM.

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

