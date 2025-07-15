JEFF TWEEDY: TWILIGHT OVERRIDE TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Jeff Tweedy Twilight Override Tour appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Friday, October 24, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Jeff Tweedy, founding member and frontman of Wilco, is one of contemporary music's most respected songwriters and performers. In addition to 13 Wilco albums, he has released four solo albums and authored three New York Times bestsellers. In anticipation of his fifth studio release, Twilight Override (out Sept 26), this solo tour offers fans a rare chance to experience songs from Tweedy 's expansive catalog in a more intimate setting—spanning both his solo work and Wilco favorites.

Tickets are $70 - $130 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online.