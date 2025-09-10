IMOMSOHARD: THE FLASHBACK TOUR Will Play Patchogue Theatre in March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will welcome Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley in #IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10 a.m.

#IMOMSOHARD began as a viral web series created by real-life best friends and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. What started over wine and shared frustrations became a worldwide sensation, sparking a community of more than two million followers.

Their candid, comedic videos on topics ranging from mom bods and marriage to swimsuits and spanks have been viewed nearly 300 million times, leading to multiple national tours, branded partnerships, a podcast, a New York Times bestselling book, and a television deal.

Now on their fifth national tour, Hensley and Smedley continue to perform for thousands of fans nightly, proving that the only way to survive motherhood—and life’s challenges—is through laughter and friendship.