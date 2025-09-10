 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

#IMOMSOHARD: THE FLASHBACK TOUR Will Play Patchogue Theatre in March 2026

Taking place Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8 p.m.

By: Sep. 10, 2025
#IMOMSOHARD: THE FLASHBACK TOUR Will Play Patchogue Theatre in March 2026 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will welcome Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley in #IMOMSOHARD: The Flashback Tour on Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 12, 2025 at 10 a.m.

#IMOMSOHARD began as a viral web series created by real-life best friends and moms Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley. What started over wine and shared frustrations became a worldwide sensation, sparking a community of more than two million followers.

Their candid, comedic videos on topics ranging from mom bods and marriage to swimsuits and spanks have been viewed nearly 300 million times, leading to multiple national tours, branded partnerships, a podcast, a New York Times bestselling book, and a television deal.

Now on their fifth national tour, Hensley and Smedley continue to perform for thousands of fans nightly, proving that the only way to survive motherhood—and life’s challenges—is through laughter and friendship.




Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy
Dead Outlaw
88 ratings

Dead Outlaw

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos