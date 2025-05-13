GIRLS GONE BIBLE LIVE TOUR Comes to Patchogue Theatre In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announcesd Girls Gone Bible Live Tour at Patchogue Theatre on Sunday, October 26, 2025 at 7PM.

What started as an intimate Bible study between two best friends has transformed into Girls Gone Bible, a Christian podcast redefining faith-based conversations for a new generation. The Girls Gone Bible podcast (with over 20 million+ listens), is ranked #1 for religion and spirituality on Spotify and is also featured in the top charts on Apple Podcasts. Co-hosted by Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma, the show offers unfiltered, heartfelt discussions on faith, relationships, personal struggles, and spiritual growth.

The idea for Girls Gone Bible wasn't born in a strategy meeting—it happened organically. “We were sitting in my living room, reading the Bible,” Halili recalls. “And suddenly, it just clicked—we need to record this.” That unassuming moment sparked a movement, resonating with listeners who craved authenticity in a world that often demands perfection. Raw, real, and deeply personal, Girls Gone Bible is more than just a podcast—it's a community. The “GGB gang,” as they call their listeners, has grown into a family, connected by shared stories and a collective pursuit of faith.

The duo's live events, national tour, and upcoming devotional are just the beginning of their expanding platform, proving that faith-based content can be both powerful and wildly engaging. With Girls Gone Bible, Halili and Reitsma are leading a new wave of faith-driven conversations—one honest, unfiltered episode at a time.

Tickets are $50.75 - $94.75, including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11642015. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 10:00AM.

