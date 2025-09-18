East End Special Players Return to Bay Street Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The East End Special Players invite audiences of all ages aboard for All Ghosts On Deck, their brand new original production premiering at Bay Street Theater on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. This spirited Halloween-season comedy takes audiences onto the high seas with the East End Cruise Lines, where a colorful cast of characters navigates a ghostly whodunit mystery filled with laughter, music, and a heartwarming conclusion.

The performance will take place at Bay Street Theater, in Sag Harbor, and will run approximately 70 minutes without intermission.

Created entirely from the imaginations of the Players, All Ghosts On Deck continues the company's legacy of bringing originality and humor to the stage. Under the direction of Artistic Director Jacqui Leader, the troupe - composed of differently abled actors with learning disabilities, autism, Down Syndrome, and other cognitive or physical challenges - crafts stories that highlight both individuality and shared humanity. Their past works, including Turtles On the Tarmac, Whimsy World, and Trouble in Jamaica, have drawn praise for their creativity, inclusiveness, and joyful spirit.

For more than 30 years, the East End Special Players have been a vital part of the region's cultural landscape. The Players have been developing Ghosts for the past two years, fine-tuning their sense of comedy and unique vision into a professionally staged production designed for all ages.

Following the October 25 performance, audiences are invited to stay for a Paddles Up auction supporting the ongoing work of the East End Special Players.