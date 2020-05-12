Dan Piepenbring, Rolfe Kent and John Potash to Appear on Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

Author Dan Piepenbring, composer Rolfe Kent, and filmmaker John Potash are Tom Needham's special guests this Thursday on WUSB's SOUNDS OF FILM.

Dan Piepenbring recently collaborated on two books, PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES and CHAOS: CHARLES MANSON, THE CIA, AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SIXTIES. PRINCE: THE BEAUTIFUL ONES is a coming-of-age story of one of the greatest artists of all time in his own words. It features never-before-seen photos, original scrapbooks, and lyric sheets. It is a first-person account of a young person absorbing all of the influences around him, and then creating his own unique persona and artistic vision. Dan Piepenbring shares details about his unique time spent with Prince before his tragic death. He reveals new insights into what Prince was thinking about deeply during this period, and what he hoped to accomplish in his book. CHAOS: CHARLES MANSON, THE CIA, AND THE SECRET HISTORY OF THE SIXTIES is about author Tom O'Neill's twenty-year fascination with the Manson murders, and his shocking new revelations about the FBI's involvement in this riveting reassessment of an infamous case in American history.

Also, on THE SOUNDS OF FILM is legendary composer Rolfe Kent, who will discussing the film 'Stan & Ollie.' The biographical film directed by John S. Baird is based on the lives of the comedy act Laurel and Hardy, and stars Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly. Rolfe Kent is well known for his music in 'Sideways,' 'Up in the Air,' 'Legally Blonde,' 'Mean Girls,' 'About Schmidt,' and 'Dexter.'

Lastly, Tom Needham will be interviewing filmmaker John Potash. DRUGS AS WEAPONS AGAINST US: THE CIA WAR ON MUSICIANS AND ACTIVISTS' writer and producer, John Potash, meticulously details how a group of opium-trafficking families came to form an American oligarchy. He makes the claim that this oligarchy helped the CIA fund operations such as Project MK-Ultra, which pushed LSD and other drugs on activist leaders and populations at home and abroad.

The film further presents details about how undercover U.S. Intelligence agents particularly targeted activist musicians, including John Lennon, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, and Tupac Shakur. In addition, the movie presents interesting stories about Mick Jagger, Elvis Presley, Eminem, and the Wu Tang Clan. The film also explains how they used drugs in the targeting of activist leaders from SDS to the Black Panthers, Young Lords, Latin Kings, and the Occupy Movement.

THE SOUNDS OF FILM is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet. Past interviewees include Gov. Jesse Ventura, WAR's Leroy "Lonnie" Jordan, Antonio "Huggie Bear" Fargas, The Weather Underground's Bill Ayers, Eric B., Billy Joel, Jim Breuer, Gretchen Carlson, Peter Yarrow, and the cast of Richard Linklater's 'Everybody Wants Some!!'





