BANDSTAND to Open at Sunrise Theatre Company This Weekend

After an opening weekend at Bayway Arts Center, Sunrise Theatre Company is set to present "Bandstand" at the Bellmore Movies and Showplace this weekend only! Performances are Saturday July 19th at 7 PM and Sunday July 20th at 2 PM.

$25 advance sale tickets may be purchased online or by calling the box office at (516) 218-2782. Alternatively, tickets may be purchased at the door for $30. The performance runs about 2.5 hours and includes a 15 minute intermission.

Bandstand features music by Richard Oberacker, with book/lyrics by Oberacker and Robert Taylor. The story centers on Donny Novitski, a singer/songwriter who assembles a band of military veterans in hopes of winning a national radio competition. Throughout their journey, we see how each veteran struggles to return to civilian life, and how they cope with their shared trauma through the healing power of music.

The production is directed by Rob Kramer, with music direction by Brian Sweeney and choreography by Steven Rodriguez. The creative team also features set designer Joel Schoenberger, lighting designer Joey Tito, sound designer Brandon Lake, costume designers Barbara Kirby and Jordan Coene, and production manager Samantha Janover.

Bandstand stars Michael Janover as Donny Novitski, alongside Samantha Janover as Julia Trojan, and Lisa Berman as Julia's mother, June Adams. The military band includes Steven Rodriguez (Jimmy), John Meyers (Davy), AJ Martinez (Nick), Daniel Smith (Wayne), and Andrew Crouch (Johnny). Jacob Lesko portrays NBC's Andre Baruch, while Zoë Carpentieri is featured as local radio personality Jean Ann Ryan. Supporting cast includes: Shannon Connolly, Jeevan Matthew, Rebecca Richter (dance captain), Abby Sullivan, and Chris Williamson.