Astoria Acting Workshop Will Host 'Relaxation And Sensory Work'

The event is on March 8.

By: Feb. 10, 2025
Astoria Acting Workshop is offering affordable and valuable workshops to our Astoria Acting Community while helping to promote Astoria Venues.

Astoria Acting Workshop Will Host 'Relaxation And Sensory Work'
Astoria Acting Workshop is a Pop-Up Workshop designed for Actors living in Astoria, Queens. Why not sharpen your acting skills in your own backyard? Save yourself time and money while working on your craft.

Upcoming Workshop: "Relaxation and Sensory Work". Ever heard of Method Acting? Want to explore the fundamentals of "The Method" training? In this two-hour workshop; you will be taken through a guided relaxation followed by engaging each of the five senses through a gradual progression of a sense-by-sense explorative exercise. This class is for all levels of actors and artists. Ages 21+. Cost $30. Stick around after the event to connect and network with your Astoria Acting Community.

When: Saturday 3/8/25 11am-1pm
Where: 3AM Theatre 9-20 35th Ave #3N, Astoria, NY 11106

Visit Astoria Acting Workshop or email: astoriaactingworkshop@aol.com



