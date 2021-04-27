Adelphi's Haley Franke Turns Relationship Expert In New Play, KATIEO, Live and Online on Friday

Adelphi University student Haley Franke will take on the title role of her new play, KatieO, on Friday, April 30, at 8 p.m. The event is directed by Adelphi alumna and NYC talent agent (Broadway, TV and film) Megan Lohne and will feature the voices of Broadway actors such as Stephen Ashfield (The Book of Mormon), Nicholas Barasch (She Loves Me), and Melanie Brook (Disney's Under Wraps).

KatieO is a premiere radio relationship expert. She arrives at the studio one evening for her show only to discover that her producer hasn't arrived and is nowhere in sight. KatieO must navigate the live show by herself, greeting her usual group of quirky characters who call into the show. As the show progresses, KatieO patches through a voice she was not expecting, one that could affect the rest of her show and her life.

An award-winning acting major, Franke is not new to performing before a virtual audience. She played the role of famed primatologist and anthropologist, Jane Goodall in This Odd Geometry of Time, a 2020 Adelphi student production which won the Kennedy Center regional American College Theater Festival.

KatieO is Franke's senior capstone project, which can be appreciated both as a radio show or podcast and as a live stage show with music direction by Kerry Prep.

The event is free and open to the public. To register for tickets and learn more, see sforce.co/2PrJPzn.