Adelphi PAC To Present a Holiday Show

While 2020 has been an unusual year, the holidays are still a great time to celebrate. At 5 p.m. Sunday, December 20, Adelphi University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) will present "The Most Wonderful Time of the Year," a seasonal show for the whole family.

The production will feature a talented cast of Broadway and cabaret performers, livestreaming the music and magic of the season directly to homes from Adelphi PAC's Westermann stage. The cast includes award-winning vocalists Natalie Dougals, Lorinda Lisitza and Scott Coulter together with Broadway stars Kelli Rabke, Jessica Hendy and Alex Getlin. Music director John Fisher will be at the piano.

The show, a collaboration with RJ Productions and Spot-On Entertainment, is part of the Live From Adelphi Concert series. The series is produced by Bronx native and RJ Productions President Rich Aronstein, award-winning vocalist Scott Coulter and PAC Executive Director Blyth Daylong.

Admission is $20. For more information on the series and to purchase tickets, see adelphi.edu/the-most-wonderful-time-of-the-year-live-from-adelphi