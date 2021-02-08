Walton Arts Center Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

Dixie Longate, everyone's favorite Alabama redhead, is back with a new streaming show, Dixie's Happy Hour, presented as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming at Walton Arts Center.

You are invited to join the party at Dixie's Happy Hour from the comfort of your home for one of the eight performances. Show days and times are Feb. 25-28 and March 4-7 at 8 pm Thursday through Saturday and at 3 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $35 plus applicable fees per household and go on sale 10 am Wednesday, Feb. 10 at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600.

If you've seen her smash off-Broadway hit, Dixie's Tupperware Party, then you know how Dixie can inspire you with her Alabama wisdom and her raucous stories. Longate has returned with a new show for these unpredictable times, and this time she's going digital.

Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America's favorite bar hopper? Longate will be mixing drinks from the four basic food groups-rum, gin, vodka and tequila-while sharing an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours and find the good in even the most complicated situations. Her sweet charm and infectious southern drawl will make you want to belly up to the bar for more.

This is not an on-demand performance. This ticketed, streamed performance is only available to view at your selected performance time. Be sure to "arrive" on time because you can't pause or replay what you miss. Tickets must be purchased two hours prior to the show time. Patrons will receive an email with a link to the performance.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.