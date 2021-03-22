Walton Arts Center Adds Second Performance for A NATURAL STATE OF MIND

A second performance has been added for A Natural State of Mind: From New York to Arkansas on Saturday, April 17 at Walton Arts Center. Tickets for the new 2 pm matinee are on sale now.

Two Broadway actors, Eryn LeCroy, John Riddle, and accompanist Eric Frei are bringing an evening of showtunes and behind-the-scenes stories to Northwest Arkansas as part of P&G Ghost Light Programming.

LeCroy and Riddle most recently performed together on Broadway as Christine Daaé and Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera. Riddle also originated the roles of Hans in Disney's Frozen and Young Anton in The Visit on Broadway. LeCroy is set to join the company of the much-anticipated Broadway revival of 1776 as both Martha Jefferson and Dr. Lyman Hall.

Accompanied by Frei, a pianist, musical director and vocal coach from Oklahoma City, LeCroy and Riddle will perform their favorite duets and solos from Broadway shows as well as their own take on other popular pieces for this intimate cabaret-style performance.

The use of masks and social distancing will remain in place at Walton Arts Center performances through at least the end of May to protect our staff, patrons and performers as vaccine rollout continues. For more information about health and safety protocols please visit www.waltonartscenter.org.

Tickets are $25 plus applicable fees and can be purchased at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479.443.5600. Limited tickets are available for the evening performance.