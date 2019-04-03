VOICEJAM A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL Comes to Walton Arts Center 4/4 - 4/6

VOICEJAM A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL is happening at Walton Arts Center from April 4 to 6, 2019.

The groups are listed below.

The Beartones - Missouri State University, Springfield

Natural State of Mind - Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, Ark.

KeyHarmony - University of Central Florida, Orlando

Green Tones - University of North Texas, Denton

Lark - University of Colorado, Denver

Top Shelf Vocal - Los Angeles, California

Euphoria - Grand Valley State University, Allendale, Mich.

Business Casual - San Mateo, California

For tickets and more information, please visit

https://waltonartscenter.org/special-events/voicejam-festival/





