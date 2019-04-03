VOICEJAM A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL Comes to Walton Arts Center 4/4 - 4/6
VOICEJAM A CAPPELLA FESTIVAL is happening at Walton Arts Center from April 4 to 6, 2019.
The groups are listed below.
The Beartones - Missouri State University, Springfield
Natural State of Mind - Jacksonville High School, Jacksonville, Ark.
KeyHarmony - University of Central Florida, Orlando
Green Tones - University of North Texas, Denton
Lark - University of Colorado, Denver
Top Shelf Vocal - Los Angeles, California
Euphoria - Grand Valley State University, Allendale, Mich.
Business Casual - San Mateo, California
For tickets and more information, please visit
https://waltonartscenter.org/special-events/voicejam-festival/