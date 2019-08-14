TheatreSquared Extends SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

TheatreSquared's production of the stage adaptation of the Oscar-winning film, has proven so popular with Northwest Arkansas's audiences-even before its first performance-that it will extend its run in the company's new $31 million, state-of-the-art home for professional theatre.

"We're delighted to report that audiences have fallen in love before first sight with Shakespeare in Love," said T2 Executive Director Martin Miller, "Our talented cast has signed on to extend the run and help us meet the region's excitement to experience this epic-scale comedy romance in our immersive new space." Seven performances have been added, Tuesday through Sunday, past the original closing of September 8 and on to Sunday, September 15.

Co-directed by T2 Associate Artistic Director Amy Herzberg and Southern Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Aimée Hayes, the show features a cast of 18 actors-and two dogs. The play has been acclaimed by critics on both sides of the Atlantic:

"Marvelously fluid, riotously funny, and startlingly poignant. This may be a comedy about Shakespeare falling in love; but it could just make you fall, all over again, in love with Shakespeare." - Chicago Tribune

Shakespeare in Love is recommended for ages 12 and older, with parental guidance for occasional adult language and content, and will be on stage August 14-September 15. Tickets are now on sale from $17-$49 at (479) 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Shakespeare in Love is a comedy about the greatest love story almost never told. Funny and full of mischief and romance, this new adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film arrives from its critically acclaimed debut in London's West End. Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block and fears he'll never finish Romeo & Ethel, the Pirate's Daughter - until he meets Viola. Against a bustling backdrop of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, their forbidden romance inspires a masterpiece.

Adapted for the stage by Lee Hall (Billy Elliott), the play is based on the award-winning motion picture by Marc Norman and acclaimed playwright Tom Stoppard (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead, Arcadia).

Single tickets range from $17-$49. Founding Subscriber packages for TheatreSquared's Grand Opening Season are also on sale. Subscription options include seven-play packages starting at $110, with four- and five-play flex packages starting at $69. Series options include Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets and subscriptions are available at (479) 777-7477 or online at theatre2.org.

Through T2's Lights Up! For Access program, supported by the Walmart Foundation, SNAP benefit recipients can purchase $5 tickets, while students and patrons under the age of 30 can purchase $10 tickets. For more information, visit theatre2.org/lights-up. Fully subsidized, free tickets are also available for clients of a number of local community service organizations. If you know of a deserving non-profit, visit theatre2.org for more information or contact the theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You