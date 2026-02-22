Interview: Melvin Gray Jr of MJ THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center in Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As MJ The Musical prepares to moonwalk its way into Little Rock March 4-8, audiences are getting ready for an electrifying theatrical celebration of one of the most iconic entertainers in history. The Tony Award-winning musical dives into the artistry, ambition, and humanity of Michael Jackson, blending his legendary catalog with a behind-the-scenes look at the creative genius behind the King of Pop.

I recently had the opportunity to chat with Melvin Gray Jr., who serves as the MJ Alternate on the national tour. Nearly a year into his journey with the production, Gray shared insights about touring life, the immense responsibility of portraying Michael Jackson, and what audiences can expect when the show arrives in Arkansas.

BroadwayWorld Interview

BroadwayWorld: You’re coming to Little Rock with MJ The Musical! How long have you been with the touring company?

Melvin Gray Jr.: Yes, we sure are! I’ve been with the company almost a year now — we’re coming right up on that anniversary. It’s been a crazy ride in the best way.

BroadwayWorld: Are you enjoying touring life?

Gray: I do enjoy touring. I definitely like being at home, but touring is exciting because you get to travel all over the country and experience different communities. Especially with a show like this, you really feel how people connect with it everywhere. This is my second tour, so I’ve learned how to find my footing on the road.

BroadwayWorld: Where do you call home?

Gray: Cary, North Carolina — right outside Raleigh.

Discovering a Career in Performance

BroadwayWorld: When did you first realize performing was something you wanted to pursue professionally?

Gray: Probably my sophomore year of college. I actually started school as a biology major because I planned to become a pediatrician. I had worked in hospitals and retirement homes and was very focused on the medical field.

Then I joined the choir on campus, and professors from the theatre department heard me sing. They approached me about auditioning for a show. I had never acted before, but I thought, It’s college — why not try it? I did the show and completely fell in love with theatre.

By the second semester of my sophomore year, I knew this was what I wanted to do. I switched my major to theatre, added a psychology minor, graduated in 2016, and started working professionally almost immediately. I’ve been working ever since.

BroadwayWorld: What did your parents think about you switching from medicine to theatre?

Gray: My mom was supportive from the start, but my dad was a little hesitant — understandably so. I had been preparing to be a doctor, and suddenly I was starting over in something completely new.

They came to see my first show, though, and afterward they said, “Okay… he’s actually pretty good.” From that moment on, I had their full support. Now they love telling people their son is a Broadway actor touring the country playing Michael Jackson!

Becoming the King of Pop

BroadwayWorld: What was your reaction when you found out you’d been cast in MJ The Musical?

Gray: Honestly, I didn’t believe it at first. My agent texted me the day after my final callback and said, “You probably already know this, but you got the job.” I truly thought he was joking.

I had convinced myself I hadn’t booked it because I’m a perfectionist and kept replaying every tiny mistake in my head. When it finally sank in, it took weeks to process. It became a huge moment of reassurance for me — realizing I was good enough and ready to lead a show of this magnitude.

Getting to portray the King of Pop is something dreams are made of.

BroadwayWorld: Would you say this is the biggest role you’ve done?

Gray: Absolutely — and probably the hardest. My previous tour was Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which was demanding, but MJ is a beast. Acting, singing, dancing — everything is operating at the highest level.

After every performance, I sit in my dressing room for a moment just thinking, Okay… we did it. It’s exhausting, but incredibly rewarding.

The Physical Demands of MJ

BroadwayWorld: How do you prepare for such an intense role?

Gray: There’s a lot that goes into it. All of us who play MJ train with a personal trainer at least twice a week. We also work regularly with a vocal coach to keep our voices healthy because you’re onstage for about 97% of the show. You’re either singing, dancing, or acting almost the entire time.

My daily routine includes steaming my voice, drinking lots of water, warming up physically and vocally at the theatre, stretching, and working with our physical therapist before performances. After the show, it’s cooldowns and recovery all over again. Maintaining your body becomes a second full-time job.

What Audiences Can Expect

BroadwayWorld: Without spoiling anything — is this a jukebox musical?

Gray: Definitely a jukebox musical! Audiences will hear all the hits — “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” “Smooth Criminal” — along with songs from throughout Michael’s career, including Jackson 5 classics and later works. It really spans his entire musical journey.

BroadwayWorld: Do you have a favorite number?

Gray: It changes, but I always come back to “Human Nature.” It’s calming and beautiful, and the staging allows MJ to connect with every person onstage. It’s one of the few moments where you really share energy with the entire company.

Lessons From the Role

BroadwayWorld: What have you learned about yourself through this experience?

Gray: I’ve learned that I’m capable of far more than I ever thought. When I first watched the show on Broadway, I remember thinking, There’s no way I could do this. Now, nearly a year later, I trust my craft and my work ethic in a completely new way.

Even on days when I’m tired, once the music starts, something shifts — MJ takes over. Learning to trust myself has been the biggest gift.

Sharing the Role

BroadwayWorld: There are multiple actors playing MJ on tour, correct?

Gray: Yes. Jordan Markus plays MJ for most performances, and I perform the matinees as the MJ Alternate so he doesn’t have to do two shows in one day. We also have a standby who covers both MJ and the younger adult Michael. It truly takes a team to sustain a role like this.

Audience Reactions

BroadwayWorld: What do you hope audiences take away from the show?

Gray: I hope they see Michael Jackson as a vessel of light — someone who wanted to bring joy and connection to people. He led with love, and you really see the humanity behind the icon.

Sometimes audiences forget they’re in a theatre. People shout, “I love you, Michael!” during quiet moments, and we love it. That energy is part of the experience.

BroadwayWorld: Do you ever have to pause the show for audience reactions?

Gray: Absolutely! Sometimes the cheering gets so big we have to hold for a moment before continuing. It happened just last night. It’s amazing to witness how deeply people still connect with him.

Life on the Road

BroadwayWorld: Do you have a tradition when you visit new cities?

Gray: I collect crystals and stones, so I always look for a local gem shop when we arrive somewhere new. And massages — recovery is essential on this tour!

What’s Next?

BroadwayWorld: How long will you be with the tour?

Gray: Through May. I’m enjoying every minute of the ride while it lasts.

BroadwayWorld: What does the future hold?

Gray: Hopefully some rest! I also love writing and producing film. I wrote and produced my first film two years ago, so I’d love to focus more on directing and producing after the tour. And I still owe myself a trip to Scotland — I had to postpone it when I booked MJ!

Final Thoughts

BroadwayWorld: Anything you’d like to tell audiences before you arrive in Little Rock?

Gray: Come ready to have fun! Sing, dance, scream — we love it. The energy from the audience makes the show what it is.

For tickets and performance information, visit https://www.celebrityattractions.com or www.littlerock.com/robinson-center.