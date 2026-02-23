Review: I DO I DO! at Music Box Lounge Hot Springs

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Love was unmistakably in the air at Music Box Lounge Valentine’s weekend as audiences gathered for the perfectly timed production of I Do! I Do!. Featuring beloved Hot Spring performers Dan Breshears and Tami Kendall, with Kristen LaMadrid serving as Music Director and pianist, this intimate two-person musical became a celebration of romance, not just the excitement of new love, but the humor, frustration, and deep devotion that come from building a life together.

With music by Harvey Schmidt and lyrics by Tom Jones, I Do! I Do! follows the 50-year marriage of Agnes and Michael Snow, beginning awkwardly on their wedding night and traveling through the milestones, disagreements, triumphs, and rediscoveries that define a long partnership. Told entirely through the couple’s evolving relationship, the musical explores newlywed nerves, raising children, midlife uncertainty, and finding renewed connection later in life. Its simplicity allows audiences to recognize pieces of their own stories woven throughout the evening.

Dan Breshears and Tami Kendall prove to be the perfect pair to carry this two-person musical. Breshears brings effortless humor to Michael, embracing the character’s confidence, stubbornness, and gradual emotional growth. His comic instincts are spot-on, particularly during Michael’s sympathetic pregnancy pains, which were absolutely hilarious and earned some of the biggest laughs of the night. After his performance of “A Well Known Fact,” Michael’s tongue-in-cheek declaration that men age gracefully while women supposedly “go to pot,” I even found myself audibly booing at the character’s arrogance, which is a testament to how fully Breshears leaned into the humor and how invested the audience became in the storytelling.

Tami Kendall, however, provides the emotional soul of the evening. Her voice is simply beautiful — warm, expressive, and effortlessly controlled — drawing the audience into Agnes’ journey with sincerity and grace. Her performance of “What Is a Woman” was especially relatable and deeply affecting. Kendall delivered the song with honesty and introspection, capturing the universal questions of identity, expectation, and self-worth that resonate across generations. It was one of those theatrical moments where the room grows still because everyone recognizes a piece of themselves in the music. Kendall’s ability to balance vulnerability and quiet strength makes Agnes feel wonderfully real.

The chemistry between Breshears and Kendall is undeniable. Because I Do! I Do! depends entirely on two performers, connection is everything, and these two create a marriage that feels lived-in and authentic. Their playful banter flows naturally, their disagreements feel genuine, and their reconciliations carry emotional weight. By the end of the show, it feels less like watching characters and more like being invited into decades of shared memories.

Kristen LaMadrid deserves tremendous praise as Music Director and pianist. Serving as the musical backbone of the production, her live accompaniment guides every emotional transition with sensitivity and precision, allowing each song to breathe and unfold naturally within the intimate cabaret setting.

Music Box Lounge once again proves why it is such a special performance space. The cabaret atmosphere places audiences close enough to catch every subtle glance and emotional nuance while enjoying delectable treats and perfectly crafted beverages. Complementing the performance, each audience pair was treated to a charcuterie plate and drinks for two, elevating the evening into a truly romantic experience. The combination of intimate theatre, delicious fare, and warm hospitality created an atmosphere where everyone seemed completely swept up in the moment, and we all had the absolute best time.

Finishing out the month of February on the 28th, the women have taken over the MBL stage with The Marvelous Wonderettes. This jukebox musical of the 50s and 60s is sure to please even if you don’t know how to twist, pony, or do the mash potato. Check out their website at musicboxloungehotsprings.com for more information and tickets.

CREATIVE TEAM

Music Director/Pianist -- Kristen LaMadrid

Sound/Light Tech -- Leon Cabibi-Wilkin

Spotlight -- Jessica Ferrell

Stage Management -- Stacy Breshears

Photographer -- James Kendall

