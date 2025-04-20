Review: NEIL SIMON'S RUMORS at The Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It was laughter nonstop at The Royal Theatre in Benton with their uproarious production of Neil Simon’s Rumors, which was presented April 3rd-13th. Sponsored by W.W. & Anne Jones Charitable Trust and directed by Tyler Berg, this fast-paced farce had me in tears thanks to a wildly funny ensemble that embraced the madness.

Deputy Mayor Charlie Brock and his wife are set to host their 10th anniversary party at their upscale home, but the celebration takes a sharp turn before it even begins. The first guests to arrive, Chris (Summer Brinley) and Ken (Jeremy Clay), are shocked to discover Charlie upstairs with a gunshot wound to his earlobe—a botched suicide attempt. With Charlie's wife missing, the hired help nowhere to be found, and dinner left uncooked in the kitchen, the Chris and Ken make a questionable call: rather than notify the police or take Charlie to the hospital, they decide it's best to protect his reputation, and as more guests trickle in, Chris and Ken scramble to keep the incident under wraps—but the truth proves harder to contain than they expected.

Businessman Lenny (Drew Ellis) and his sharp-tongued socialite wife Claire (Susan Thomey) arrive next, bringing their own chaos in the form of a wrecked car and gossip fresh from the country club. They’re quickly followed by celebrity chef Cookie (Jamie Partain) and her husband Ernie (Ben Wright), a mild-mannered psychologist, who are less concerned about the scandal and more alarmed that there’s no food prepared for the guests. Rounding out the group are Cassie (Amy Armstrong), a crystal-wielding spiritualist, and her husband Glenn (Trevor Armstrong), an anxious politician desperate to protect his public image once the night’s tangled web of secrets begins to unravel. This mix of characters—each with their own quirks, secrets, and agendas—makes for a hilariously combustible evening. As tensions rise and the lies pile up, their clashing personalities and frantic cover-ups create a perfect storm of farcical fun that keeps the audience laughing from start to finish.

The cast shines across the board, with standout performances that truly elevate Simon's rapid-fire wit. Each actor brings their own flavor to the madness, from the high-strung neurotics to the cool schemers trying desperately to keep the party – and the story – together. Physical comedy, door-slamming entrances and exits, and overlapping dialogue are all delivered with expert precision.

I'm a big fan of many of these actors and always enjoy following their work—they never disappoint. Drew Ellis was a standout as Lenny, delivering every line with pitch-perfect exasperation and using his facial expressions and body language to land laugh after laugh. His chemistry with Susan Thomey as Claire was a true highlight—their snappy banter, synchronized sarcasm, and perfectly timed reactions made them feel like a real (and hilariously dysfunctional) couple. Thomey’s sharp wit and dry delivery were the perfect match for Ellis’ rising frustration, and together they stole every scene they were in.

Jeremy Clay brought big energy as Ken Gorman, especially as he desperately tried to hold the unraveling story together—his mounting frustration was a comedy goldmine. Summer Brinley, as Chris Gorman, was a whirlwind of nervous energy and comedic precision—her shifts from quiet panic to full-blown chaos were hilarious and completely believable.

Ben Wright brought a wonderfully grounded warmth to the role of Ernie, the well-meaning psychologist trying to keep everyone calm—though that quickly proves impossible. Jamie Partain was an absolute delight as Cookie; her quirky charm, physical comedy (those back spasms!), and impeccable timing made every one of her scenes a highlight.

Cassie (Amy Armstrong) and Glenn (Trevor Armstrong) had some of the most fun chemistry in the show. The dynamic between them as the anxious, image-conscious couple was fantastic, with Amy’s over-the-top, crystal-loving character clashing perfectly with Trevor’s tight-lipped, image-obsessed politician. Their interactions were filled with both tension and humor, as Cassie’s wild spiritual beliefs collided with Glenn’s desperation to protect his public persona. Their contrasts made for both hilarious and oddly sweet moments, showing how their very different personalities both complement and challenge each other.

To round out the ensemble, Tyler and Sarah Berg were a dynamic duo as Officer Welch and Officer Pudney. Their interactions added a delightful layer of absurdity as the two officers tried to make sense of the chaos without fully grasping its extent. The expressiveness the entire cast was—not just through their lines, but in every glance, reaction, and movement. It’s the kind of fully committed, detail-rich performance that makes farce so irresistibly fun to watch. It was a great cast! This was a perfect way to witness a Neil Simon play.

Up next in June is THE SOUND OF MUSIC, followed by both NEWSIES and NEWSIES JR in August, and then my new favorite musical JEKYLL & HYDE in September. For more information, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org.

Photos by Nate Palmer

