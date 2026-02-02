Royal Players Announces Updated Date And Time For 2026 Annual Membership Meeting

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Royal Players Royal Theatre has announced a new date and time for its 2026 Annual Membership Meeting. The meeting will take place on Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 p.m. at Whole Hog Café, located at 5309 Highway 5 in Bryant. An optional lunch gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. prior to the meeting.

During the meeting, Royal Players will review the past year’s activities, discuss organizational goals for 2026, and conduct elections for officer positions.

Members must have an active and fully paid membership prior to the meeting in order to be eligible to vote. Individual memberships are available for $20 and include one vote at the annual meeting and one Royal Players show ticket. Family memberships are available for $40 and allow two family members to vote at the annual meeting, along with two Royal Players show tickets.

Membership renewal and new member sign-ups are available online. Additional information may be requested by emailing RP@theroyalplayers.org.

