Review: ALMOST, MAINE at Red Curtain Theatre

If you are wanting to win Valentine’s weekend, take your sweetheart to The Red Curtain Theatre in Conway, where the cast of ALMOST, MAINE will charm you with this beautifully poetic collection of vignettes about love and loss, set against the magical backdrop of the Northern Lights. Written by John Cariani and Directed by the amazing Johnny Passmore, this enchanting production captures the humor, heartache, and hope of love in all its forms, promising an unforgettable evening that will leave you both smiling and moved. There are only two shows left, Feb. 15 & 16, so check out their website at redcurtaintheatre.com to get your tickets.

Almost, Maine is set in a quirky, unincorporated town that never quite became an official place, leading its residents to simply call it Almost. The play unfolds through a series of intimate scenes, each capturing a moment in the lives of Almost’s inhabitants within the same 10 minutes. Through this brand of storytelling, you get a sneak peek into their relationships and the complexities of love.

Pete (Jameson Watkins) and Ginette (Rylee House) share a tender moment on a bench. Glory (Sarah Guinee) and East (Aaron Jolly) navigate her broken heart, while exes Jimmy (Isaac Udouj) and Sandrine (Dana Kordsmeier) cross paths at a restaurant which includes a lively waitress (Emilee Witbeck). Marvalyn (Donna Hubbard) discovers that Steve (Avery Shellito) is incapable of feeling pain. Gayle (Amy Day) returns Lendall’s (Scout Day) love, literally packaged up. Shelli (Gracie Folks) and Deena (Josie Dickerson) find themselves falling—quite literally—in love. Phil (Scot Polk) and Marci (Mary Spears Polk) face the strains of marriage that could lead to separation. Hope (Logan Wrightam) revisits the place where she once left a boyfriend (Noah Elrod) to finally give him an answer. Meanwhile, Dave (John Pistone) gifts Rhonda (Weeji Niswonger) with a heartfelt painting.

There are many things I love about this performance. First, the cast as a whole are perfect. The talent is undeniable, with each actor bringing authenticity and heart to their roles. Their chemistry on stage makes every interaction feel genuine, drawing you into the emotional world of Almost, Maine.

Although I thought every performance was outstanding, there were a few moments that clearly resonated with the audience on a deeper level. You could feel the emotional impact in the room, as certain scenes drew audible gasps, sighs, and plenty of laughs. The actors' raw, authentic portrayals made these moments unforgettable.

The ongoing bench scene with Watkins and House is precious. The audience vocally aaawwwwwed when Pete was left alone as Ginette walked around the world to be closer to him.

When Hubbard’s Marvalyn hit Shellito’s Steve, everyone gasped. The moment was so unexpected and perfectly timed that it caught the entire audience off guard.

Another gasping moment was when Folks and Dickerson wouldn’t stop falling all over the stage. Though I know it’s cold in Maine, those two seemed to have more layers than anyone else in the cast, and we found out why.

And probably the funniest scene was when Pistone’s Dave was trying to make the moves on Niswonger’s Rhonda. Those two trying to “shock” the painting was hilarious! Their awkwardness and comedic timing were spot-on, turning the moment into a laugh-out-loud spectacle.

Now I know I don’t normally point out obvious directorial decisions, but I want to say how cool it was that when a scene reached the turning point of whether or not the couple was going to work out, there was a magical sound that accentuated the moment. It was subtle yet powerful, adding an almost ethereal quality that made the scene feel like the Northern Lights themselves were responding to the characters’ emotions. It enhanced the enchantment of the story, and I loved it!

Seriously, you don’t want to miss this show. General Admission is $22. For VIP (and that’s really the romantic choice), tickets are $39, which includes front row table seating, a stage pass and digital photos with cast members in costume following the performance, a show poster autographed by the cast, and a 25% discount on concessions. The production is presented in part by Johnny Passmore-Realtor, Coldwell Banker RPM Group, Haynes Ace Hardware, and the Conway Convention & Visitors Bureau, and the Spotlight Sponsor is Go Inside Yoga.

Thank you to Daniel Cathers and Dane Dickerson for these wonderful photos.

