Feature: SEASON FOUR REVEAL - WE, THE PEOPLE: STILL WE DREAM at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

Actors Theatre of Little Rock continues its commitment to bold, socially engaged storytelling, immersive experiences, and reimagined classics that speak directly to the world we live in today.

In 2026, as our nation approaches America 250, this season is not just a celebration — it’s a reflection. A mirror held up to the country we’ve become, and to the people who have built it, challenged it, and continue to redefine it.

This season dares to ask: What is the American Dream, and who is it for? Whose voices shaped it — and whose were silenced? What happens when that dream is denied, deferred, or distorted?

And most importantly…what does it mean to keep dreaming?

We proudly present Season Four — We, The People: Still We Dream — featuring six extraordinary mainstage productions and our Other Season! Season tickets will go on sale later this year!

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA!:

Music by Richard Rodgers

Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Based on the Books by Arnold Lobel

February 25 – March 14, 2026





Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! forever changed the American musical — blending song, dance, and story into one seamless vision for the first time. Set on the brink of statehood, it’s a tale of love, rivalry, and belonging beneath the wide-open Oklahoma sky. Presented immersively and in the round, audiences will step into the heart of the town — bidding at the box social, dancing at the wedding, and feeling the heat of tensions simmering beneath the surface. As America approaches 250 years, this landmark production pulls apart our founding myths and asks: Who gets to claim this land? Who gets the happy ending? And what stories have been left out of the dream we call America?

August Wilson’S FENCES:

Written by August Wilson

April 15 - May, 2026

Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, Fences is a towering work of American theatre. A father haunted by broken promises. A family fighting for dignity. A fence built to keep the world out, but trapping everyone inside. One of the most powerful portraits of Black life in America ever written. In a season called We the People, Wilson’s masterwork reveals the struggle and strength within families who carried the weight of America’s unfulfilled promises, and whose voices must remain central in the nation’s story.

IN THE HEIGHTS:

Music & Lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Book by Quiara Alegría Hudes

June 10-27, 2026

From the Tony Award-winning creator of Hamilton and the Academy Award-nominated composer of Moana, this groundbreaking musical won the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize finalist distinction. In the Heights celebrates the vibrant voices of America today — a tapestry of cultures and communities, each fighting to be seen, heard, and remembered. In a small corner of New York’s Washington Heights, a close-knit community prepares to celebrate the Fourth of July in the sweltering summer heat. Usnavi’s bodega, Daniela’s hair salon, and the Rosarios’ taxi service bring the neighborhood together, but each faces closure and change.

ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

Written by Tony Kushner

August 5-22, 2026

Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, Angels embodies the reckoning at the heart of this season. America in the 1980s: politics, religion, and love collide as a mysterious illness sweeps through the nation. Ghosts, angels, and prophets walk among us, as ordinary people face extraordinary struggles. This epic work dares to imagine America on the edge of collapse—and asks what kind of new world might rise from the ashes. It forces us to confront what happens when America turns its back on its people and asks what it takes to survive, to forgive, to hope again. It’s a necessary confrontation with systems of power and the resilience of the human spirit.

ASSASSINS

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by John Weidman

Based on an idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.

October 7-24, 2026

Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written. This multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force is a carnival of voices from the margins of history. Outsiders who stepped into infamy by stepping toward America’s most powerful figures. At once darkly funny and deeply unsettling, this provocative musical asks us to hear the stories of those who forever altered the course of our democracy—not through creation, but through destruction. This production will be performed immersively and in the round.

BLACK NATIVITY

Written by Langston Hughes

December 9-19, 2026

As the finale of the season, we are bringing back Actors Theatre of Little Rock’s favorite holiday celebration for the 4th time! A story of joy, resilience, and faith. A community gathered together through gospel, dance, and testimony to tell the Nativity in a way only Langston Hughes could imagine. A celebration of spirit that has uplifted generations across America.

OTHER SEASON

Ghoul(ish). Bard @ the Bar, & Little Rock Sings will all make a return! In December 2026, we will have a special Little Rock Sings to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s masterpiece. We'll host a one-night-only concert event of RENT — a powerful tribute to love, art, and community. Also, we are bringing back play readings from Season Zero!