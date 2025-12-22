Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Actors Theatre of Little Rock Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Robert Ellis - BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET - Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas 53%

LIZ CALLAWAY: BROADWAY & BEYOND

47%

Liz Callaway -- TheatreSquared

TUCK EVERLASTING

12%

Penny McGlawn -- Harding University Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Alix Barrett -- Arts One Presents

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

8%

Heidee Lyn Alsdorf -- University of Arkansas Theatre

SHREK

8%

Allison Callaway -- The Pocket Theater

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

7%

Brianna Larson -- Arkansas State University Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Rachel Pianalto Strickland -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE PROM

6%

Brian Earles -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Amaya Hardin -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

GREASE

5%

Bailey Greenwood -- The Rialto

WEST SIDE STORY

5%

Amaya Hardin -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Moriah Connerson -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

4%

Miles Meckling -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

Sarah Ellis -- TheatreSquared

EMMA

4%

Brianna Larson -- Arkansas State University Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Summer Brinley -- Royal Theater

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Shane Boen -- The Rialto

NEWSIES

2%

Annslee Clay -- Royal Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

11%

Samuel Ofosu Danquah -- University of Arkansas Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Caity Church -- Arts One Presents

THE PROM

9%

Caelon Colbert -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

NOISES OFF!

9%

Katy White -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

8%

Claire Abernathy -- Arkansas State University Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

6%

Sharon Combs -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

GREATER TUNA

6%

Stacy Breshears -- The Pocket Theater

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

6%

Jayla Lee -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

DISENCHANTED!

5%

Rachel Mills & Stephanie Whitcomb -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Caity Church -- Arts One Presents

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

Lorrie West -- The Rialto

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

4%

Katy White -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

TWILIGHT BOWL

4%

Riley Posey -- University of Arkansas Theatre

EMMA

3%

Claire Abernathy -- Arkansas State University Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Ruby Kemph -- TheatreSquared

STUCK ON A TRAIN

2%

Judith Bossi -- Arkansas State University Theatre

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

2%

Helene Siebrits -- TheatreSquared

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Jennifer McClory -- TheatreSquared

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

1%

Selena Hinds -- Arkansas State University Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

27%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

22%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE PROM

20%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

A-STATE DANCE SHOW

17%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

PERCY JACKSON:THE LIGHTING THEIF:THE MUSICAL

14%

- The Royal Players

TUCK EVERLASTING

13%

Ben Jones -- Harding University Theatre

CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION

10%

Dallas Martinez -- Arkansas State University Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

9%

Claire Wewers -- University of Arkansas Theatre

THE PROM

7%

Caelon Colbert -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET

7%

Lexie Edmunds -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

SHREK

7%

Tami Kendal -- The Pocket Theater

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

Taijee Bunch -- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Van Stewman -- Arts One Presents

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

6%

Caelon Colbert -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Rachel Mills -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

5%

Amy Herzberg & James Taylor Odom -- TheatreSquared

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Summer Brinley -- Royal Theater

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

3%

Taijee Bunch -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

GREASE

3%

Shane Boen -- The Rialto

WEST SIDE STORY

2%

Mari Burbank -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Jesse Burgner -- The Rialto

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Brittany Tavernaro -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

A NEW BRAIN

1%

David Weatherly -- The Weekend Theater

A RASIN IN THE SUN

14%

Caelon Colbert -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

13%

Na'Tosha De'Von -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

NOISES OFF!

13%

Steven Frye -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

EMMA

9%

Brianna Larson -- Arkansas State University Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

6%

Quinn Gassaway -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

FOR COLORED GIRLS

5%

Darianne Mull -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

GREATER TUNA

5%

Steve Mitchel -- The Pocket Theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

5%

Shane Boen -- The Rialto

TWILIGHT BOWL

5%

Sarah Behrend-Wilcox -- University of Arkansas Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

4%

Dexter Singleton -- TheatreSquared

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

Chris Fritzges -- UCA Summer Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

4%

Karen Appleget -- Grant county theater

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

3%

Dallas Martinez -- Arkansas State University Theatre

STUCK ON A TRAIN

2%

DayDay Robinson -- Arkansas State University Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Vickie Washington -- TheatreSquared

GOD OF CARNAGE

1%

Paul Bowling -- The Weekend Theater

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

1%

Damon Kiely -- TheatreSquared

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

1%

Rick Sordelet -- TheatreSquared

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW

1%

Karen Appleget -- Grant county theater

DERBY DAY

1%

Samuel Brett Williams -- southern theatre company

TWENTY50

1%

Rebecca Rivas -- TheatreSquared

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FIREST

0%

Karen Appleget -- Grant county theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

- Arts One Presents

NOISES OFF!

10%

- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

THE PROM

6%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

CINDERELLA: BROADWAY VERSION

6%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

WEST SIDE STORY

6%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

5%

- The Rialto

THE COLOR PURPLE

5%

- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players

ON GOLDEN POND

5%

- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

GREATER TUNA

5%

- The Pocket Theater

DISENCHANTED!

5%

- Theatre Collective

GREASE

4%

- The Rialto

EMMA

4%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

- Arts One Presents

BROADWAY THROUGH THE AGES CABARET

3%

- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

- TheatreSquared

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

- The Royal Players

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

- Grant county theater

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

2%

- TheatreSquared

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

A NEW BRAIN

2%

- The Weekend Theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

1%

- TheatreSquared

NEWISES

1%

- Royal Theatre

THE EMBER SOCIETY

1%

- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

STUCK ON A TRAIN

1%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

16%

Tom Littrell -- Arts One Presents

NOISES OFF!

13%

Julia Murphy -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

10%

Caisa Sanburg -- Arkansas State University Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

9%

Shawn Irish -- University of Arkansas Theatre

SIX

9%

Dena Kimberling -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

7%

Matthew Burns -- Royal Theater

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Tom Littrell -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

TWILIGHT BOWL

6%

Faith Spencer -- University of Arkansas Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Jeffrey Oakley -- UCA Summer Theatre

EMMA

5%

Eli Webb -- Arkansas State University Theatre

STUCK ON A TRAIN

4%

Caisa Sanburg -- Arkansas State University Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

3%

Tom Littrell -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Dee Flax -- Arkansas State University Theatre

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

2%

Michael Gottlieb -- TheatreSquared

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Shawn Irish -- TheatreSquared

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Shawn D. Irish -- TheatreSquared

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

Cheri Headrick -- Arts One Presents

TUCK EVERLASTING

12%

Stacey Neely -- Harding University Theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

11%

Dr. Kristen Sullivan -- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE PROM

9%

Angela Bloodworth-Collier -- actors Theatre of Little Rock

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

9%

Jason Burrow -- University of Arkansas Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

8%

Bob Bidewell -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

6%

La'Leata May -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

DISENCHANTED!

6%

Cheri Headrick -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5%

Cheri Headrick -- Arts One Presents

JEKYLL & HYDE

5%

Justin McCartney -- Royal Theater

GREASE

4%

Kent Britton -- The Rialto

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

3%

Jason Burrow -- TheatreSquared

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Kent Britton -- The Rialto

A NEW BRAIN

3%

Ellen Wiles -- The Weekend Theater

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Jermey Barnes -- Grant county theater

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

1%

Kaleb Hughes -- Grant county theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

13%

- Arts One Presents

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

12%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

TUCK EVERLASTING

11%

- Harding University Theatre

SHREK

10%

- The Pocket Theater

DISENCHANTED!

7%

- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE PROM

7%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

WESTSIDE STORY

6%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE COLOR PURPLE

6%

- UAPB's John McLinn Ross Players

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

- Argenta Community Theater

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

4%

- TheatreSquared

GREASE

4%

- The Rialto

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

3%

- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

- Royal Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

- The Rialto

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- The Royal Players

A NEW BRAIN

1%

- The Weekend Theater

FROG AND TOAD

1%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTING THIEF THE MUSICAL

1%

- The Royal Players

INTO THE WOODS

1%

- Royal Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

- Royal Theatre

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW

23%

- Grant county theater

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

23%

- TheatreSquared

THE BAKE OFF

18%

- Arts Live Theatre

THE EMBER SOCIETY

15%

- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

11%

- Grant county theater

DERBY DAY

10%

- southern theatre company

SHREK

11%

John Sullivan -- The Pocket Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

8%

Asher Jordan -- Arts One Presents

DREAM GIRLS

5%

Quinton Sanders -- Actors theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

5%

Emily Provence -- Arkansas State University Theatre

GREASE

4%

Belle Overstreet -- The Rialto

DISENCHANTED!

4%

Miranda Clark -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE PROM

3%

Ash Henson -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Keiren minter -- Murray’s playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Andrew Albertson -- Arts One Presents

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

3%

Isaiah Wallis -- Arkansas State University Theatre

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

3%

Will Parkman -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

3%

Mary-Thomas Hattier -- University of Arkansas Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Rex Wilkins -- Royal Theater

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

3%

Haley Reed -- Arkansas State University Theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

3%

Luke Holt -- Arkansas State University Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

2%

Makayla Shipe -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

THE PROM

2%

Kirt Thomas -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE PROM

2%

Angelica Glass -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Diana Weeks -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Greta Davidson -- Arts One Presents

DISENCHANTED!

2%

Kayla Henderson -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Petralina Rae -- TheatreSquared

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

2%

Caleb Purtell -- The Rialto

CARRIE THE MUSICAL

2%

Brenya Sutton -- The Weekend Theater

THE EMBER SOCIETY

2%

LaDarius Lamar -- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

A RASIN IN THE SUN

12%

Willie Lucius -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

A RASIN IN THE SUN

10%

Amaya Hardin -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

NOISES OFF!

7%

Anna Wright -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

EMMA

6%

Ella Scott -- Arkansas State University Theatre

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

4%

Cindy Nations -- The Rialto

GREATER TUNA

4%

Garrett Brenneman -- The Pocket Theater

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

4%

Zane Brewer -- Arkansas State University Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

4%

Bob Bidewell -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

NOISES OFF!

4%

Paul Ryan -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Xander Udochi -- UCA Summer Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Bryce Kemph -- TheatreSquared

TWILIGHT BOWL

3%

Beaux Jones -- University of Arkansas Theatre

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

3%

Kaylynn Robison -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

EMMA

3%

Judith Bossi -- Arkansas State University Theatre

TWILIGHT BOWL

3%

Millie Medlock -- University of Arkansas Theatre

RAISIN IN THE SUN

3%

Miki Gaynor -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

ON GOLDEN POND

2%

Kelley Ponder -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Summer Brinley -- Grant county theater

LITTLE WOMEN

2%

Zoey Newcomb -- Grant county theater

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

2%

Quinn Gasaway -- UCA Summer Theatre

NOISES OFF!

2%

Heather Stringfellow -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

2%

Katie Choate -- The Weekend Theater

TWILIGHT BOWL

2%

Erin Newman -- University of Arkansas Theatre

DERBY DAY

2%

Kevin Day -- southern theatre company

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Brandon Alvion -- TheatreSquared

A RASIN IN THE SUN

18%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

13%

- Theatre Collective

NOISES OFF!

10%

- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

EMMA

9%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

TWILIGHT BOWL

8%

- University of Arkansas Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

6%

- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

GREATER TUNA

6%

- The Pocket Theater

FOR COLORED GIRLS

4%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

4%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

4%

- UCA Summer Theatre

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW

4%

- Grant county theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

4%

- TheatreSquared

STUCK ON A TRAIN

2%

- Arkansas State University Theatre

GOD OF CARNAGE

2%

- The Weekend Theater

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

1%

- TheatreSquared

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

- TheatreSquared

RUMORS

1%

- The Royal Players

DERBY DAY

1%

- southern theatre company

CHAO’S IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

1%

- Grant county theater

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

12%

Stephanie Jessing -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

12%

Baron Pugh -- TheatreSquared

NOISES OFF!

9%

Britton Lynn -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

8%

Jeff McLaughlin -- Arkansas State University Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL

8%

Jamie Spillars -- University of Arkansas Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

7%

Danny Grace -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

7%

TJ Brown -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

THE PROM

6%

Lauren Lusk -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

5%

Austin Aschbrenner -- UCA Summer Theatre

TWILIGHT BOWL

4%

Gabby Mason -- University of Arkansas Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Greg Blacklaw -- Royal Theater

EMMA

3%

Jeff McLaughlin -- Arkansas State University Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

3%

Greg Blacklaw -- Royal Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

2%

Kim Powers -- TheatreSquared

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

2%

Jeff McLaughlin -- Arkansas State University Theatre

STUCK ON A TRAIN

1%

Skylar Craig -- Arkansas State University Theatre

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

1%

Garrett Krisell & Sidney Harvey -- Grant county theater

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Shawn Irish -- TheatreSquared

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

1%

Eleanor Kahn -- TheatreSquared

LITTLE WOMEN

1%

Jeremy Barnes -- Grant county theater

PRIMARY TRUST

1%

Shawn D. Irish -- TheatreSquared

A RASIN IN THE SUN

24%

Steven Jones -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

13%

Caisa Sanburg -- Arkansas State University Theatre

TWILIGHT BOWL

10%

Ben Smith -- University of Arkansas Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

10%

Nathan Abshear -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

9%

Cricket S. Myers -- TheatreSquared

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

Jermey Barnes -- Grant county theater

IN THE GROVE OF FORGETTING

6%

Alex Worthington -- TheatreSquared

EMMA

5%

Jarrett Robinett -- Arkansas State University Theatre

CHAOS IN THE FAIRYTALE FOREST

5%

Kaleb Hughes -- Grant county theater

STUCK ON A TRAIN

4%

Caisa Sanburg -- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

3%

Jarrett Robinett -- Arkansas State University Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

3%

Christie Chiles Twillie -- TheatreSquared

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

10%

Adam-Arizaga -- Arkansas State University Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

9%

Addi Jones -- Arts One Presents

DREAM GIRLS

6%

Tiara Piggee -- Actors Theatre

THE PROM

6%

Amaya Hardin -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Lynn Manning -- Arts One Presents

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

5%

Judith Bossi -- Arkansas State University Theatre

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

5%

Rita Woodward -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

4%

Torres De’von Eskew -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Sa’teh Hampton -- The Royal Players

DISENCHANTED!

4%

Caity Church -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

JEKYLL & HYDE

4%

Izzy Hammond -- The Royal Players

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

4%

Kelly Clarke -- Arkansas State University Theatre

JEKYLL & HYDE

3%

Katie Choate -- Royal Theater

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Alissa Gaithe -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

DISENCHANTED!

3%

Makenzie Booker -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

NEWSIES

3%

Addison Lumpkins -- Royal Theatre

THE EMBER SOCIETY

3%

Valerie Arnold -- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

2%

Isaiah Austin -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

A NEW BRAIN

2%

Josh Strickland -- The Weekend Theater

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Amy Talbert -- Theatre Collective

THE EMBER SOCIETY

2%

Brandon Nichols -- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

THE EMBER SOCIETY

1%

Emily Swenskie -- Birdie’s Cabaret Theater & Lounge

CINDERELLA: THE BROADWAY VERSION

1%

Max Emery -- Arkansas State University Theatre

DISENCHANTED!

1%

London Omo -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL

1%

Heather Lunsford -- The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

A RASIN IN THE SUN

13%

Gabe Williams -- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

11%

Lily Jo Ayres -- Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas

EMMA

10%

Libby Wills -- Arkansas State University Theatre

ON GOLDEN POND

8%

Brooke Wallace -- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

GREATER TUNA

7%

Trey Warner -- The Pocket Theater

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

6%

Ashley Adams -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

TWENTY50

6%

Alyssa Martinez -- TheatreSquared

NOISES OFF!

5%

Ben Bingham -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

5%

Riley Kelly -- Grant county theater

NOISES OFF!

4%

Cassie Renee Bennett -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

3%

Jo Crites -- Arkansas State University Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

3%

Heather Hooten -- UCA Summer Theatre

STUCK ON A TRAIN

2%

Donovan Walters -- Arkansas State University Theatre

PRIMARY TRUST

2%

Mark Ulrich -- TheatreSquared

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

2%

Robin Starck -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

2%

Grant Watkins -- UCA Summer Theatre

NOISES OFF!

2%

Emily Hutcheson -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

KEN LUDWIG'S THE THREE MUSKETEERS

2%

Chris Klinger -- UCA Summer Theatre

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED

2%

Jamie Hall -- Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW

1%

Casey Ivy -- Grant county theater

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

1%

Peyton Grisham -- Grant county theater

DERBY DAY

1%

Lewis Sanders -- Southern Theatre Company

MURDER AT THE ART SHOW

1%

Karen Goins -- Grant county theater

A YEAR WITH FROG & TOAD

19%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

THE WIZARD OF OZ

18%

- Murray’s playhouse

PERCY JACKSON THE LIGHTN THIEF THE MUSICAL

10%

- The Royal Players

THE PROM

10%

- Actors Theatre of Little Rock

SIX

10%

- Argenta Contemporary Theatre

NEWISES

9%

- Royal Theatre

LITTLE WOMEN

8%

- Grant county theater

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

7%

- The Royal Players

SUESSICAL

5%

- The Royal Players

CHAOS IN FAIRYTALE FOREST

5%

- Grant county theater

13%

Actors Theatre of Little Rock

12%

Arkansas State University Theatre

11%

Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

10%

Theatre Collective

9%

TheatreSquared

8%

The Pocket Theater

7%

Arts One Presents

5%

Royal Theatre

4%

UCA Summer Theatre

4%

Argenta Contemporary Theatre

4%

The Rialto

3%

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ARTx3 Campus)

3%

The Weekend Theater

3%

Murry's Dinner Playhouse

1%

AOP NWA

1%

Grant county theater

1%

Southern Theatre Company

0%

Center Stage Productions

