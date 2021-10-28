CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Announced at Walton Arts Center

Step inside a world of pure imagination as Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory takes the stage at Walton Arts Center for eight performances November 30 through December 5.

Tickets start at $41 plus applicable fees and can be purchased in-person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays 10 am until 2 pm, by calling 479.443.5600 weekdays 10 am until 5 pm or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. Patrons also can get reserved parking for $5 when they purchase their show tickets.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the deliciously dark children's classic, has been turned into a spectacular Broadway musical from three-time Tony Award-winning director Jack O'Brien and the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The score includes songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man" and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score.

Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more at this everlasting showstopper.

Recommended for audiences ages eight and older, this is the perfect musical for family, friends and audiences young and old. Come enjoy Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, where life is sweet.

Adults can enjoy an extra fun treat with a show-themed cocktail class before the Friday, Dec. 3 performance. A mixologist will guide participants through making and enjoying two drinks paired with appetizers. Tickets are $35 plus applicable fees. Participants must be 21 or older.

If you have a group of 10 or more, you are eligible for personalized service, ticket and venue rental discounts. Call 479.571.7219 or email groups@waltonartscenter.org for more information. To learn more about Walton Arts Center, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.