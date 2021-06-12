Ballet Arkansas Announces 2021-22 Season

Ballet Arkansas has announced its 2021-22 season, kicking off in October. Check out the full lineup below and learn more at https://www.balletarkansas.org/tickets.

The Great Gatsby

October 21-24

The season begins with a vibrant multimedia world premiere of "The Great Gatsby," designed in collaboration with Cranford Co and the production team at UA-PTC CHARTS Theater. A roaring 2020's start to the season, Gatsby is filled with glitz, glamour, mystery and murder - just in time for Halloween. The unique telling of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic tale is complemented by stunning original choreography and a collision of modern and historical production elements. *k-12 student matinees offered.

Nutcracker Sweet

December 4-5 | Juniper Hill, NWA

Ballet Arkansas has announced a brand new partnership with Tanarah Luxe Floral this Holiday Season. "Nutcracker Sweet" features a suite of dances from our beloved production of "The Nutcracker Spectacular," with themed activities and appearances by the characters from the "Land of the Sweets" at Juniper Hill in Northwest Arkansas.

The Nutcracker

December 9-12 | ROBINSON CENTER

A holiday tradition for families all across Arkansas, "The Nutcracker Spectacular" is the largest holiday production in the state, reaching more than 10,000 in a single weekend. Performances include live accompaniment from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. *K-12 student matinees offered. Includes a community cast of dancers.

Nutcracker Tea

DECEMBER 11 | ROBINSON CENTER

The beloved Land of the Sweets Nutcracker Tea is held on stage at Robinson Center on December 11th at 12:00 pm. Patrons of all ages will experience an intimate performance, afternoon tea, and special surprises hosted by the "Sugar Plum Fairy" and characters from "The Nutcracker Spectacular."

Nutty Nutcracker

DECEMBER TBD | ROBINSON CENTER

For those looking for a laugh this holiday season, Ballet Arkansas will present a world premiere holiday event unlike any other - filled with hijinks and humor for the whole family. Includes a community cast of dancers.

Coppelia

FEBRUARY 17-20 | UA-PTC CHARTS

Perfect for families, this comedic gem tells the story of young love, a Toymaker, and his magic doll. Featuring drama and virtuoso dancing, the program is a "must-see" this season! *k-12 student matinees offered. Includes a community cast of dancers.

The 4 Seasons + Confetti

APRIL 21-24 | UA-PTC CHARTS

A perfect pairing of celebrated works, visual art, and music, "The Four Seasons" features 4 world premieres created by 4 female choreographers, set to Vivaldi's paramount score " The Four Seasons." Presented by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust, the program is the highlight of the season and features repertory unseen in the region, created by world-renowned choreographers such as Gerald Arpino's high-energy "Confetti." *k-12 student matinees offered.

Live at the Plaza

APRIL 29-MAY 1 / MAY 6-8 | ARGENTA PLAZA

An encore to its premiere in the spring of 2021, this popular outdoor series provides the public with free mixed-repertory performances and education programs in North Little Rock's Argenta Plaza. Presented in partnership with the North Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Firebird

A magical story about a prince, an evil sorcerer, and a bird made out of flame, Ballet Arkansas' unique telling of the "The Firebird" is a vibrant suite of dances that will captivate both children and adults. Details coming soon!