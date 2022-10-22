Backwoods 2023 Lineup to Include Big G, The Floozies, and More

Backwoods music festival held at Mulberry Mountain this coming year April 20th through April 23rd, 2023, has released its phase 1 lineup including headliners Big Gigantic, The Floozies, Lettuce, and two sets of The String Cheese Incident as well as many other top national touring acts.

Other artists on the bill include EDM and bass heavy Apashe, Of The Trees, Dirt Monkey, Boogie T and the up-and-comer Zingara as well as psychedelic jam and funk from the likes of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Papadosio, Keller Williams, and Boogie T.rio. More than 36 major acts were announced.

"We're proud to release this lineup that we've worked so hard to cultivate for the next Backwoods." said William Royall, Executive Producer of Backwoods. "We tried to have The String Cheese Incident headline in 2021 but the pandemic prevented their attendance."

Those attendees who purchased tickets after String Cheese was announced last year, and prior to their cancellation in 2021, will receive free tickets to a Late Night Acoustic Taco Party with the band if they have tickets for this year's festival, while other attendees this year will be offered the additional intimate experience with the band for a nominal fee if they choose to attend. The acoustic jam session will constitute a third performance essentially for The String Cheese Incident, as they plan to perform two headlining sets on the main stage Saturday.

The lineup release for the 2023 Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain Music Festival marks the 15th year anniversary for the event and the 12th festival to date. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend over the four days, with over 150 artists both visual and musical and 80 vendors.

You can purchase tickets, view the entire lineup, and apply for vending spots, visual art installations, and other artistic visual performances at the festival's website: BackwoodsMusicFestival.com

ABOUT BACKWOODS MUSIC FESTIVAL

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain is a cross-genre music and arts camping festival located in Ozark, AR. The festival, since its inception in 2008 has grown over the years into one of the midwest's top destination camping festivals.