Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Upcoming Fall Classes For Middle And High School Students

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has announced a fall semester of three different 9-week-long classes for middle and high school students.



Each program is nine weeks long between September 12 and November 14, 2022. Full and partial need-based scholarships are available upon application, as well as payment plans. All classes for the fall semester will require an audition. Auditions will be held by appointment only on Saturday, August 6. Email education@therep.org for a time slot. Students will need to prepare a 32-bar cut of a song (musical theater repertoire) with sheet music and a 1-minute monologue, and provide a headshot/resume. Spaces are limited. More information can be found at www.TheRep.org/classes-and-camps/ including course descriptions, dates and times, how to register, audition information, and how to apply for scholarships.



ABOUT THE FALL 2022 COURSES:



Teen Ensemble | 9th - 12th Grades

Dates: Mondays, September 12th-November 14th, 2022

Time: 7:30-9 p.m.

Tuition: $285*

Grades: 9th-12th

Location: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201

Showcase: Monday, November 14th at 8:00 p.m.



Teen Ensemble is The Rep's audition-only performance class featuring the top high school-age singers, dancers, and actors in the area. This small company of pre-professional actors meets weekly for advanced training and rehearsals. Throughout the duration of the course, students will explore challenging musical theatre solo/ensemble repertoire and scene work, explore different aspects of musical theatre history, have special masterclasses featuring guest artists, and dive into how to tell stories through song. The class will result in a final original showcase that will be presented to families and friends.

Musical Theatre | 6th-8th Grades

Dates: Mondays, September 12th-November 14th, 2022

Time: 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Tuition: $250*

Grades: 6th-8th

Location: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201

Showcase: Monday, November 14th at 5:30 p.m.



Dive into Broadway repertoire in a high-energy class that builds on the fundamentals of musical theatre technique by integrating acting, singing, and basic choreography in the development of a musical revue. Expand on principles of vocal technique, music theory, knowledge of Broadway repertoire, expression of character through movement, and learn how to elevate performances by making specific and unique choices on stage. Apply your skills in an informal showcase for friends and family. With new material every semester, this class can (and should) be taken multiple times!

High School Acting: The Actor's Toolbox | 9th-12th Grades

Dates: Mondays, September 12th-November 14th, 2022

Time: 6-7:15 p.m.

Tuition: $225*

Grades: 9th-12th

Location: The Rep, 601 Main St, 72201



Hone your ability to create honest characters, feel confident connecting and collaborating with others, and discover freedom and playfulness in this class for high school actors. In this series of classes, our young artists will develop their ability to use the body, voice, imagination, concentration, and cooperation. This is known as the actor's toolbox. We will dive into physical character creation, objectives and tactics, and begin work on scene study with partners. With new material every semester, this class can (and should) be taken multiple times!



