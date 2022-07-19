Arkansas Repertory Theatre Announces Adjustment To The Order Of Upcoming 2022/23 Season Productions

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has adjusted the performance schedule of its upcoming 2022/23 Season, with two productions trading positions in the line-up. All of the previously-announced productions will be presented, however in a new order.

The two effected titles, Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Every Brilliant Thing, will trade places in the season sequence. The production of Every Brilliant Thing, which will now open The Rep's 2022/23 Season, will be presented September 13 through October 23, 2022. Laughter on the 23rd Floor, starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold, will now be presented January 31 through February 19, 2023. The previously-announced performance dates of the other three 2022/23 Season productions, Guys & Dolls, Little Shop of Horrors, and Clyde's, will remain unchanged.

Every Brilliant Thing | September 13-October 23, 2022

Guys & Dolls | November 29-December 30, 2022

Laughter on the 23rd Floor | January 31-February 19, 2023

Little Shop of Horrors | April 4-30, 2023

Clyde's | June 6-25, 2023

As always, Rep Season Subscribers receive free exchanges to any of their selected performance dates up to 24 hours prior to their series performance. Free exchanges are one of many exclusive benefits of becoming a Rep Subscriber, including discounts on concessions, free parking, and more. Subscription packages are on sale online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.