Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arkansas Public Theatre to Present THE CLEAN HOUSE

Running February 26-28 and March 4-7.

Feb. 15, 2021  
Arkansas Public Theatre to Present THE CLEAN HOUSE

Arkansas Public Theatre will present THE CLEAN HOUSE by Sarah Ruhl. Running February 26-28 and March 4-7. Directed by Joseph Farmer.

A romantic comedy about loss, love, change and redemption, The Clean House is both whimsical and touching. A serious career-oriented doctor, Lane, has hired a quirky Brazilian maid.

The only problem is that the maid, Matilde, hates to clean. Instead, she longs to be a comedienne. Lane is deserted by her husband, Charles, who leaves her for his mistress, Ana, a passionate, older Brazilian woman upon whom he recently performed a mastectomy. Sarah Ruhl's enchanting play reminds us that there is humor and beauty to be find in life's most unlikely messes.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More Arkansas Stories
Walton Arts Center Presents DIXIES HAPPY HOUR Photo

Walton Arts Center Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents THE CLEAN HOUSE Photo

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents THE CLEAN HOUSE

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR Photo

Arkansas Public Theatre Presents BUYER AND CELLAR

TheatreSquareds SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week Photo

TheatreSquared's SCHOOL GIRLS: OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY Begins Streaming This Week


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Idaho Continues OPERATINI Series With SECRETS & DISCOVERIES
  • Boise Contemporary Theater Continues PLAY ON! Play Reading Club
  • Sun Valley Music Festival's Winter Broadcasts Continue With A Talk Exploring Classical Music And The Human Condition
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees