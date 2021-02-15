Arkansas Public Theatre to Present THE CLEAN HOUSE

Arkansas Public Theatre will present THE CLEAN HOUSE by Sarah Ruhl. Running February 26-28 and March 4-7. Directed by Joseph Farmer.

A romantic comedy about loss, love, change and redemption, The Clean House is both whimsical and touching. A serious career-oriented doctor, Lane, has hired a quirky Brazilian maid.

The only problem is that the maid, Matilde, hates to clean. Instead, she longs to be a comedienne. Lane is deserted by her husband, Charles, who leaves her for his mistress, Ana, a passionate, older Brazilian woman upon whom he recently performed a mastectomy. Sarah Ruhl's enchanting play reminds us that there is humor and beauty to be find in life's most unlikely messes.