ARTx3 Campus to Present MEMPHIS At Arts & Science Center

Rooted in the soulful rhythms and social unrest of 1950s Memphis, ARTx3 Campus' newest musical tells a stirring love story that refuses to be silenced.

ARTx3 Campus will present "Memphis" at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 17-19; and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Performances are in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. "Memphis" is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

A Tony Award-winning musical inspired by true events, "Memphis" is set in the 1950s underground dance clubs of Memphis, Tennessee. It follows white radio DJ Huey Calhoun (Will Parkman) as he finds his way to Delray's nightclub to fall in love with not only the music, but with Black singer Felicia Farrell (Pashu'ar Grissom). Huey works hard to put Felicia on the radio and make her famous. Both striving for stardom, together they break cultural boundaries and spark a revolution as rock 'n' roll takes over.

"We embark on a beautiful journey of love, acceptance, and positivity while being reminded of the world we once, and still, lived in," said Taijee, the show's director. This is Taijee's third time to be involved in a production of "Memphis" and his first as director.

"'Memphis' lives in me," he said. "I love the story. I love the music. I love the opportunity to be able to teach a history that is currently trying to be erased."

Pashu'ar Grissom makes her stage debut as Felicia. "What truly drew me in was the storyline," Grissom said. "It's set in the 1950s during segregation, yet even 75 years later in 2025, we're still facing many of the same issues - just modernized versions of racism, injustice, and discrimination. It's a story that still needs to be told."

Huey is Will Parkman's first starring role at the ARTx3 Campus, after multiple ensemble roles in shows including "Rock of Ages," "Night of the Living Dead: Live!" and "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella." He most recently appeared in Murry's Dinner Playhouse's spring 2025 production of "Leading Ladies."

"'Memphis' is a tale of what life was like back then and how hard some had it back then, and how we change people's perspective through music," Parkman said.

The rest of the cast includes Isaiah T. Austin, Daija Black, Bradley Burrell, Cheyenne Carroll, Katie Cotton, LeAnn Davis, Kayla Earnest, Torres De'von Eskew, Tristan Fitzgerald, Evan Hamilton, Ashley Hood, Kaleb Hughes, Zabdiel Hyche, Willie Johnson, Jayla Lee, Brandt Lunsford, Heather Lunsford, KC Rowland, Ja'Lyon Shaw, Greg Simmons, Spencer Steward, J. Tyler, Alex R. Williams, Dr. Teanna Williams and Andrea Woodfield.

The original score is in keeping with the 1950s underground Black club music and popular music of the day.

Miles Meckling - who had previously connected with Taijee in a Black theater group on Facebook - flew from his home state of California to choreograph the high-energy show. His favorite numbers from "Memphis" are the affirming "Stand Up" and the raucous "Tear Down The House."

"Both numbers encourage speaking up and speaking out for what you believe in and not settling for the status quo," Meckling said.

Director Taijee hopes audiences walk away recognizing that, while the show is rich in beauty and soul, it mirrors challenges that haven't faded with time.

"'Memphis' highlights the fact that segregation and racism have taken us to a bad place, and I believe it's a reminder of how much work we still have to do! But also, it's a reminder that we have come a long way, even if it has been a short amount of time."

About 'Memphis'

"Memphis" is directed by Taijee, with musical direction by La'Leata May, choreography by Miles Meckling and stage management by Jeran Collie. The original Broadway music is by David Bryan, with book by Joe DiPietro, and lyrics by Bryan and DiPietro.

"Memphis" is recommended for ages 13 and older, and viewer discretion is advised. The show contains language, themes and historical depictions that may be uncomfortable or sensitive for some audience members. The show explores issues of race, segregation, and societal tensions of the 1950s, presented within the context of the story.