12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Awards; Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Arkansas Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Lindsey Collins - RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE SHOW MUST GO ON - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 33%

Taijee Bunch - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre 23%

Caelon Colbert - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre 13%

Christi Day - A NIGHT OF BROADWAY - The Pocket Community Theatre 10%

Lea Salonga - LIVE - CHARTS - Pulaski Tech 8%

Dariane Mull - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre 7%

Sharayah Valerisse - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre 4%

Willie Johnson - CAST PARTY CABARET - Studio Theatre 3%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tanya Simpson - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 20%

Brian Earles & Christen Pitts - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre 20%

Amelia Lisowe and Reagan McCartney - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Royal Theater 11%

Brian Earles - KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theatre Little Rock 10%

Moriah Patterson - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 9%

Lillie Lim - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Elise Remerscheid - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 6%

Olivia Stephens - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater 4%

Reagan Hammonds - DESCENDANTS - Studio Theatre 4%

Rosalyn Williams - DISNEYS DESCENDANTS - Studio Theatre? 4%

Dorse Brown - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Christina Munoz Madsen - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katy White - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 23%

Shelly Hall - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 12%

Lauren Lisowe - MADAGASCAR, JUNIOR - The Royal Theatre 8%

Pam Holcomb - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Anthony McBride - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 5%

Lindsey Collins - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Alyson Courtney - DESCENDANTS - THe Studio Theatre 5%

Riley Posey - ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 4%

An Lin Dauber - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Kathryn Lightsey - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Pam Holcomb - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Pam Holcomb - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 3%

Shelly Hall - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Verda Davenport - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Maria Castro - GYPSY - The Studio Theater 2%

Shelly Hall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Riley Posey - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - greenwood pac 1%

Shelly Hall - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 1%

Macie Redick - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University 1%

Hailey Eakle - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

William Witt - R&H CINDERELLA (GIANT COSTURME) - ASC 1%

Shelley Hall - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Yuan Yuan Liang - TIGER STYLE! - TheatreSquared 1%

Mieka Van Der Ploeg - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared 1%

Shelly Hall - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Brandon Box-Higdem - MEMPHIS - Argenta Community THEATER 19%

Lindsey Collins & Joel Anderson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 17%

Bob Bidewell - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater 8%

Tim Peerbolte - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 7%

Justin Pike - KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theater Little Rock 7%

Don Bollinger - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 6%

Tami Kendall - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 6%

Vincent Insalaco - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 5%

Rosalyn Williams - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Studio Theatre 5%

Lindsey Collins & Joel Anderson - CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center 4%

Andy Hall - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theater 3%

Vince Insalaco - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Connunity Theater 3%

Addie Gorlin-Han - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

Justin Pike - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Theater Little Rock 2%

Justin Pike - GYPSY - The Studio Theatre Little Rock 2%

Anna Kimmel - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Laura Brazza - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE: THE MUSICAL - TheatreSquared 1%

Jeffrey Ward - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Steven Frye - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 24%

Jonathan Hoover - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 11%

Ben Grimes - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 9%

Tony Clay - NOISES OFF - Royal Theater 8%

Karen Appleget - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community theater 6%

Tracy Sutherland - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBINHOOD - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 5%

Jamie Stewart - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Tim Peerbolte - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenwood PAC 4%

Geneva Galloway - VINEGAR TOM - CAT Collective 3%

Shelby Allison Hibbs and Taijee - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Weekend Theatre 3%

Gavin Thomas Drew - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theatre Little Rock 2%

Shelby-Allison Hibbs & Taijee - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Weekend Theatre 2%

Kevin Day - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Chris Klinger - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Studio Theater Little Rock 2%

Harry Thomason - DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Ann Wilson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

Don Bollinger - A PERFECT WEDDING - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%

Jodi Tooke - LITTLE WOMEN - The Pocket Theatre 1%

Sha Cage - SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Skyler Matthias - BASH - Lightswitch Theatre Company 1%

Ginna Hoben - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Roger Eaves - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%

James Kendall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

Dexter Singleton - DETROIT '67 - TheatreSquared 1%

Josiah Wallace - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 15%

RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 11%

SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 7%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater 4%

RAZZLE DAZZLE: THE SHOW MUST GO ON - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 3%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - The Royal Theater 3%

CINDERELLA THE MUSICAL - Arts & Science Center 3%

KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theater Little Rock 3%

INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 3%

DESCENDANTS - Studio Theater Little Rock 3%

DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Studio Theatre 3%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Studio Theater Little Rock 3%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 2%

MUSIC MAN - Pocket Community Theater 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Act Community Theatre 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theatre 2%

GREASE - The Royal Theatre 2%

GYPSY - The Studio Theater 1%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Wildwood Park For The Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dena Kimberling - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 13%

Lindsey Collins - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas 11%

Justin Pike - KINKY BOOTS - Studio Theater Little Rock 8%

Justin Pike - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Studio Theatre 7%

Tim Peerbolte - ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 7%

Lindsey Collins - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Keylan Alderson - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 5%

Bill Miller - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

Matthew Burns/Tanner Oglesby - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theatre 5%

Rilla Chandler - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 4%

Betty Brown - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Theatre 4%

Dena Kimberliing - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 4%

Justin Pike - GYPSY - The Studio Theatre 3%

Sara Cooke - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Act Community Theatre 3%

Justin Pike - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Sara Cooke - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Act Community Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Brown - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Chloe Stokes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 2%

Ben Carne - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared 2%

Justin Pike - SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Studio Theater Little Rock 1%

Mark Exline - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Bob Bidewell - MEMPHIS: THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre 25%

Farron Wilson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 24%

Kristen La Madrid - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 8%

Bevan Keating - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 8%

Christian Waldron - DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS - The Studio Theatre 8%

Michael Rice - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 7%

Karen Murphy - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 6%

Bob Bidewell - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Lisa Auten - IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared 4%

Kent Britton - SOUND OF MUSIC - Red Curtain Theatre 3%

Julia Buckingham - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Musical

MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 21%

ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 18%

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 10%

KINKY BOOTS - The Studio Theatre 6%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - greenwood pac 6%

THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 5%

INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater 5%

MADAGASCAR, JR - THe Royal Theatre 5%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 4%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%

ALWAYS...PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theatre 3%

GREASE - The Royal Players Benton 3%

GYPSY - Studio Theater 2%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared 2%

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Act Community Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 33%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 29%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community center 24%

IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE - TheatreSquared 10%

FLEX - TheatreSquared 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Quinton Sanders - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 8%

Satia Spencer - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 7%

Makayla Shipe - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 7%

Craig Wilson - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre 6%

Celeste Alexander - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 5%

Blakely White - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre 4%

Brooks Harrison - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 4%

Ben Barham - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 4%

Patti Airoldi - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theater 3%

Caelon Colbert - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

Brandon Nichols - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Brooke Melton - GREASE - The Royal Players Benton 3%

Caleb Mennard - CINDERELLA - ASC 3%

Bonnie Mason - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Kara Claybrook - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Melody Small - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Tyler Lewis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Tanner Oglesby - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The royal theatre 2%

Claire Rhodes - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community THeater 2%

Marcia Brown McConkie - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theater 2%

David Fleming - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Caroline Perry - WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta Community Theatre 2%

Carolyn Young - ADDAM FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 2%

Kathryn Pryor - GYPSY - The Studio Theatre 1%

Michael Klutcher - SHREK - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Asher Patten - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 12%

Cassie Renee Bennett - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 7%

Keller Montgomery - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 6%

Briar Thompson - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts & Science Center of Southeast Arkansas 6%

Finley Daniel - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 6%

Larry Lapgalia - NOISES OFF - The Royal Theatre 5%

Eric Harrison - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Zoey Newcomb - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community Theater 3%

Brandon Paul Eells - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 3%

Jeremy Clay - NOISES OFF - Royal Theater 3%

Keiren Minter - THE OUTSIDERS - Arts and science center for southeast Arkansas 3%

Caleb Allen - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater 3%

Rain Powers - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 3%

Chad Bradford - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Courtney Speyer - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theatre Little Rock 2%

Austin McCann - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Geneva Millikan - VINEGAR TOM - CAT Collective 2%

Jackson Appleget - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county Community theater 2%

Christi Day - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Dorian Hunter - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Lyric Graves - ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 2%

Jamie Babb Partain - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Isaiah Austin - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast w 1%

Lilie Lim - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

Maranda Barris - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 1%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 24%

THE OUTSIDERS - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 11%

OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater 9%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community theater 7%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 6%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theater 6%

NOISES OFF - Royal Theater 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenwood PAC 4%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theater 4%

THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 3%

VINEGAR TOM - CAT Collective 2%

DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

LITTLE WOMEN - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - The Studio Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

CLYBOURNE PARK - The Weekend Theatre 1%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 1%

A PERFECT WEDDING - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 1%

MARIE AND ROSETTA - TheatreSquared 0%

DELIVER US FROM MAMA - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 0%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Seth Fish - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre 26%

Brandon Box-Higdem - MEMPHIS - Argenta Community THEATER 10%

Jonathan Hoover - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Crystal Jennings - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - Arts and Science center of southeast Arkansas 7%

Alan Malcom - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 7%

Anna Newcomb - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Grant county community theater 7%

Matthew Burns/Greg Blacklaw - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theatre 7%

Tim Peerbolte - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Greenwood PAC 6%

An Lin Dauber - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 4%

WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta community theatre 4%

Tami Kendall - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Mark Exline - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 2%

Dena kimberling - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Act Community Theatre 2%

Tami Kendall - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Kimberly Powers - DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theater 2%

Tami Kendall - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Ben Kramer - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Peter Rexford - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faron Wilson - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 13%

Patrick Shownes - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 11%

Michael Costagliola - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 11%

Amos Cochran - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 11%

Stephen Jones - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 10%

Jonathan Hoover - THE OUTSIDERS - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 10%

Tracy Sutherland - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 9%

Chris Moore - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 8%

Alana 'Lanie' Carlson - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 7%

Tanner Zank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 6%

Keylan Alderson - DELIVER US FROM MAMA - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Bethany Gere - ROGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S CINDERELLA - Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 15%

Braden Lisowe - DESCENDANTS - Studio Theatre 13%

Taijee Bunch - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 9%

Brianna Belt - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Greenwood PAC 5%

Brian Earles - MEMPHIS: A NEW MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theatre 5%

Sarah Haman - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - The Weekend Theatre 4%

Ben Grimes - SOUND OF MUSIC - Argenta Community Theatre 3%

Mason Newberry - ELF - The Royal Theatre 3%

Dan Breshears - THE MUSIC MAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Bonnie Maison - ELF - The Royal Theatre 3%

Brandon Nichols - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Argenta Community Theatre 3%

Annslee Clay - GYPSY - The Studio Theatre 2%

Annslee Clay - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Rep 2%

J. Tyler Lewis - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 2%

Makayla Shipe - GYPSY - The Studio Theatre 2%

Cheryl Troilette - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Caleb Allen - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 2%

Olivia Hatton - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - The Royal Theatre 2%

Walt Wenger - DESCENDANTS - The studio theatre 2%

Walt Wenger - A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Karen Clark - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Grace Pitts - MEMPHIS THE MUSICAL - Argenta Community Theater 1%

Jacob Rivera - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%

Lanie Carlson - THE ODD COUPLE - Pocket Community Theater 1%

Aidan O'Reilly - INTO THE WOODS - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaleb Hughes - THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD - The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas 13%

Laura Grimes - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater 11%

Kasey Rowland - CINDERELLA - Arts and science center for southwest Arkansas 10%

Ben Barham - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theatre 8%

Tyler Mann - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 7%

Duane Jackson - OUR TOWN - Argenta Community Theater 5%

Abby C Smith - DESIGNING WOMEN - Arkansas Repertory Theatre 5%

Matthew McGuire - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Argenta Community Theater 4%

Gracey Sallee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG ONE ACT - Greenwood PAC 4%

Reilly Heffer - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 3%

Emma Lewis - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - greenwood PAC 3%

Natalie Cannerday - DELIVER US FROM MAMA - Murry's Dinner Playhouse 3%

Brittany Cranton - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - The Pocket Community Theatre 3%

Britni Padilla-Dumas - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Alexis Cory - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Sutter Gillette - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Alana 'Lanie' Carlson - THE ODD COUPLE - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Dre Davis - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 2%

Caedyn Halloran - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - John Brown University Theater 2%

Christi Day - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Pocket Community Theatre 2%

Eric Williams - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 1%

Alex Stein - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Studio Theatre Little Rock 1%

Emily Dellyn Johnson - CLUE: ONSTAGE - The Studio Theatre 1%

Sean Blakley - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

Marx Mitchell - DEATH OF A SALESMAN - The Pocket Community Theatre 1%

