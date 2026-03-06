Review: RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S OKLAHOMA at Actors Theatre Of Little Rock

🎭 NEW! Arkansas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arkansas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

I'm in love with these territory folks in Oklahoma! and you do not want to say no to securing your tickets for this show. This beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical has found a lively and immersive home with Actors Theatre of Little Rock, running through Saturday, March 14 in the basement of Quapaw United Methodist Church in Little Rock, and it's a party once you enter the theatre. Directed by Caelon Colbert, with Music Direction by Angela K. Collier and Choreography by Brian C. Earles, this production invites audiences to step directly into the Oklahoma Territory instead of simply watching it from afar. With its creative staging, vibrant ensemble, and community-centered energy, this classic musical will make you want your own surrey with the fringe on top.

Since Oklahoma! is my favorite Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, I arrived eager to see how this company would bring the beloved story to life in such an intimate space. Set in the early 1900s just before Oklahoma becomes a state, the story centers around the charming cowboy Curly and the spirited farm girl Laurey as they navigate romance and the complexities of life in a growing frontier community. Alongside them are the flirtatious Ado Annie, the determined Will Parker, and the brooding farmhand Jud Fry, whose presence adds tension to the otherwise hopeful story. Will Curly and Will win over their women? Put on your boots and join us to find out.

Ok, it’s no secret that I hold director Caelon Colbert in very high regard. In my eyes and heart, he can do no wrong, and with Oklahoma! he once again demonstrates his remarkable ability to take a beloved classic and reimagine it in a way that feels fresh, intimate, and deeply engaging. Leaning fully into the immersive concept, Colbert transforms the basement space into a bustling gathering place of the Oklahoma Territory, placing the audience right in the middle of the action, and believe me, you want to be sat in the immersive section. It is so much fun!

I have to admit, I’m completely in love with this cast—every single one of them. How do I even begin to talk about everyone? Seriously, this ensemble turned this classic into a party. With dance moves guided by the amazing Brian Earles, the energy of the group scenes was electric, with each performer contributing their own personality and spark, making the entire production feel like a joyful frontier celebration. The cast leaned fully into the experience, surrounding us with laughter and high-spirited camaraderie. This was a joy from start to finish.

For further details, I will start with the men. Taylor Leron as Curly is irresistibly charming, but his vocals are so strong and beautiful that they almost overshadow how handsome he is. From the moment he opened the show with “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” he filled the room with musical confidence, making it easy to see why Laurey and the entire territory would be drawn to him.

Ty Volz as Jud Fry was so wrapped up in his character that I didn’t even recognize him until I checked the playbill. That level of transformation is a testament to his commitment to the role. Volz had these wild, unsettling eyes that instantly made you question Jud’s sanity, creating a tension that hung in the air whenever he entered the space. Because of that intensity, there is very real cause for Laurey to be concerned when it comes to Jud—Volz makes the character’s darker edges impossible to ignore.

Tyler Mann as Will Parker absolutely cracks me up. I already find him hilarious in general, but as Will Parker he takes it to the next level. His goofy comedic skills are so sharp that I found myself giggling at him even when he wasn’t delivering a line. Whether reacting in the background or fully leaning into Will’s enthusiastic charm, Mann keeps the audience smiling every time he’s on the floor.

Connor North Goad, who is new to Actors Theatre of Little Rock, plays the charming peddler Ali Hakim. I loved how he leaned fully into the character’s playful personality, especially the running gag of correcting his accent mid-presentation. Goad embraced Ali Hakim’s wandering, free-spirited nature with delightful flair, making every entrance feel like a burst of comedic energy that kept the audience thoroughly entertained.

Warren L. Booker Jr. brought wonderful characterization to Andrew Carnes. His moments with Ado Annie were especially entertaining, as he balanced the protective father energy with just the right amount of humor. Booker gave Carnes a lively personality, and his presence added another layer of charm to the already spirited ensemble.

The women shine just as brightly as their male costars. Patricia Loera as Laurey Williams commands the stage (and the men) in true prairie-queen fashion, and her vocals are an equal match to her beau Curly. Loera carries Laurey with confidence and spirit, giving the character both independence and warmth. When she sings, her voice floats beautifully through the room, filling the immersive space with a rich tone that matches the emotional depth of the role. Opposite Curly, she shares a natural chemistry that makes their romance feel genuine and sweet, reminding us why Laurey has been one of musical theatre’s most beloved heroines for generations.

Julie Atkins as Aunt Eller brings a warm, grounding presence that beautifully unites the cast. With a natural authority and kindness, she guides the community in a very matriarchal way, making it clear why everyone in the territory looks to her for wisdom and reassurance. Atkins offers moments of gentle comedy while also serving as the steady emotional center of the story, reminding us that Aunt Eller is the glue holding this lively frontier family in place.

Kristen Phantasia Smith as Ado Annie is hands down my favorite role I have seen her play. She is so bubbly and carefree that she makes you smile the moment she steps into the room. Smith fully embraces Ado Annie’s playful spirit and wide-eyed honesty, delivering the character with infectious energy and charm. I absolutely loved it. And that dress—that dress! The costume team clearly went all out for this show, and Ado Annie’s look perfectly matched her bright personality, adding even more sparkle to an already delightful performance.

This production is going to be very hard to beat for my favorite of the year. There are so many thrilling elements packed into this show—some of which I swore I would keep secret so audiences can experience the magic for themselves. But one choice I can absolutely gush about is the beautifully diverse casting. It instantly won my starry-heart eyes. Seeing performers from a variety of backgrounds come together to tell this classic story makes the world of Oklahoma! feel vibrant and wonderfully reflective of the community that theatre is meant to celebrate. Honestly, I was sitting there like a full-on fangirl, soaking up every moment.

During intermission, the cast and audience had a hoedown, dancing and mingling together in the space. It was such a fun party atmosphere and perfectly captured the community spirit that makes Oklahoma! so special. We had so much fun! And to complement the theme of the show, Loblolly Creamery, my favorite ice cream company, created a delicious treat aptly named “Aunt Eller’s Pecan Porch Pie.” It was the perfect sweet addition to the immersive experience and a yummy nod to the show’s Oklahoma charm. Honestly, it was so tasty that I had mine completely eaten before the show even started.

You really don't want to miss this show! Get your tickets at actorstheatrelr.org before they ride off into the sunset.

Photo Credit: Eric White Photography

